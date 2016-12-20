Videos
The 8 Types of Secret Santa Gifts
Amir Khan
and
Andrew Bridgman
@amirismybff
December 20, 2016
1. Homemade craft literally no one wants
2. Something from my desk I re-wrapped
3. Whatever cash you have on you
4. Something inordinately expensive you bought to show off
5. Stupid cheap tchotchke from a thing you once mentioned you saw an episode of
6. Nothing
7. Something genuinely thoughtful and nice
8. Popcorn tin
