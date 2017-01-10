With a mere 10 days until the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States, news broke today of memos - published by BuzzFeed - implicating Trump in a variety of deals and communications with Russia...but the main takeaway was this passage:
In case you have any trouble reading the above (or just don't feel like reading it), here's the main takeaway: Trump supposedly stayed in the same room as President Obama had on diplomatic visits to Russia and had prostitutes piss on him in the same bed Obama had slept in - and the Russian government had bugged the room so they had proof of the whole thing.
Basically, Trump likes golden showers.
Again, this is all a bit suspect - supposedly these memos had been floating around journalist circles for months, with no one taking the bait because the source (supposedly an ex-British intelligence official) was not a known entity and none of the claims were verifiable. Regardless, people are very excited to make lots of pee jokes about our soon-to-be President:
Wolf Blitzer: So, for our viewers who aren't familiar...I should lie on my back now, you said?Dominatrix (chugging Mountain Dew): Sure
-- Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017
Wolf Blitzer: So, for our viewers who aren't familiar...I should lie on my back now, you said?Dominatrix (chugging Mountain Dew): Sure
Trump did say he was going to make America number 1 again.
-- Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2017
Trump did say he was going to make America number 1 again.
Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled "golden showers" b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded ðŸ’€
-- Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 10, 2017
Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled "golden showers" b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded ðŸ’€
I'd piss on Trump for free. He doesn't have to pay people for that anymore
-- Steve Agee (@steveagee) January 11, 2017
I'd piss on Trump for free. He doesn't have to pay people for that anymore
My thoughts are with people who like golden showers. This has gotta be a big blow to your community.
-- Bobby Kerr (@MrBobKerr) January 11, 2017
My thoughts are with people who like golden showers. This has gotta be a big blow to your community.
So I guess that makes us...The Pee See police?
-- Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) January 11, 2017
So I guess that makes us...The Pee See police?
good thing there arent thousands of images of him surrounded by his favorite color, golden yellow pic.twitter.com/QiyaoADvJT
-- BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) January 11, 2017
good thing there arent thousands of images of him surrounded by his favorite color, golden yellow pic.twitter.com/QiyaoADvJT
Welp. pic.twitter.com/VEPgpFs9rV
-- Katie Nolan (@katienolan) January 11, 2017
Welp. pic.twitter.com/VEPgpFs9rV
"PEEOTUS" is now trending across the United States on Twitter pic.twitter.com/6RtJGyyZcP
-- Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 11, 2017
"PEEOTUS" is now trending across the United States on Twitter pic.twitter.com/6RtJGyyZcP
dead serious: if it turned out trump liked getting pissed on by prostitutes it would absolutely be the least objectionable thing about him
-- Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) January 11, 2017
dead serious: if it turned out trump liked getting pissed on by prostitutes it would absolutely be the least objectionable thing about him
Wow. This is pretty damning. pic.twitter.com/lckG1l2iFX
-- oatmeal cream pie ho (@shanevader) January 11, 2017
Wow. This is pretty damning. pic.twitter.com/lckG1l2iFX
It wasn't long before Donald Trump graced us with his measured, calm response:
FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!
-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!
...to which everyone had some interesting replies:
pic.twitter.com/DCRUezyxTN
-- 9 V O L T (@9_volt88) January 11, 2017
pic.twitter.com/DCRUezyxTN
Strangely, a few people saw this coming: one being Modern Family writer Danny Zuker (who previously got into a few Twitter feuds with Trump, in his pre-presidential run days) back in March 2016:
As inevitable headlines go, "Trump Campaign Manager Arrested for Assault," is second only to "Trump Caught Paying Prostitute To Pee On Him."
-- Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 29, 2016
As inevitable headlines go, "Trump Campaign Manager Arrested for Assault," is second only to "Trump Caught Paying Prostitute To Pee On Him."
...and Fox News, back in November 2016:
President-elect Donald Trumpâ€‹'s plane given a water salute as it takes off from NY to the White Houseâ€‹ for his meeting with President Obama pic.twitter.com/XFY6xsX8Zi
-- Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2016
President-elect Donald Trumpâ€‹'s plane given a water salute as it takes off from NY to the White Houseâ€‹ for his meeting with President Obama pic.twitter.com/XFY6xsX8Zi
And now, just for the hell of it - here's what Trump's shower looks like. Notice a certain color?
Anyway here's the Trump Tower penthouse bathroom. pic.twitter.com/eXJ8EG7qc8
-- Brian Barrett (@brbarrett) January 11, 2017
Anyway here's the Trump Tower penthouse bathroom. pic.twitter.com/eXJ8EG7qc8
LINK: http://www.collegehumor.com/video/7036147/donald-trump-show-us-your-penis