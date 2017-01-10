With a mere 10 days until the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States, news broke today of memos - published by BuzzFeed - implicating Trump in a variety of deals and communications with Russia...but the main takeaway was this passage:

In case you have any trouble reading the above (or just don't feel like reading it), here's the main takeaway: Trump supposedly stayed in the same room as President Obama had on diplomatic visits to Russia and had prostitutes piss on him in the same bed Obama had slept in - and the Russian government had bugged the room so they had proof of the whole thing.

Basically, Trump likes golden showers.

Again, this is all a bit suspect - supposedly these memos had been floating around journalist circles for months, with no one taking the bait because the source (supposedly an ex-British intelligence official) was not a known entity and none of the claims were verifiable. Regardless, people are very excited to make lots of pee jokes about our soon-to-be President:







Wolf Blitzer: So, for our viewers who aren't familiar...I should lie on my back now, you said?

Dominatrix (chugging Mountain Dew): Sure -- Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017







Trump did say he was going to make America number 1 again. -- Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2017







Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled "golden showers" b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded ðŸ’€ -- Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 10, 2017







I'd piss on Trump for free. He doesn't have to pay people for that anymore -- Steve Agee (@steveagee) January 11, 2017







My thoughts are with people who like golden showers. This has gotta be a big blow to your community. -- Bobby Kerr (@MrBobKerr) January 11, 2017







So I guess that makes us...



The Pee See police? -- Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) January 11, 2017







good thing there arent thousands of images of him surrounded by his favorite color, golden yellow pic.twitter.com/QiyaoADvJT -- BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) January 11, 2017













"PEEOTUS" is now trending across the United States on Twitter pic.twitter.com/6RtJGyyZcP -- Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 11, 2017







dead serious: if it turned out trump liked getting pissed on by prostitutes it would absolutely be the least objectionable thing about him -- Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) January 11, 2017







Wow. This is pretty damning. pic.twitter.com/lckG1l2iFX -- oatmeal cream pie ho (@shanevader) January 11, 2017









It wasn't long before Donald Trump graced us with his measured, calm response:

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017







...to which everyone had some interesting replies:

pic.twitter.com/DCRUezyxTN -- 9 V O L T (@9_volt88) January 11, 2017







Strangely, a few people saw this coming: one being Modern Family writer Danny Zuker (who previously got into a few Twitter feuds with Trump, in his pre-presidential run days) back in March 2016:

As inevitable headlines go, "Trump Campaign Manager Arrested for Assault," is second only to "Trump Caught Paying Prostitute To Pee On Him." -- Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 29, 2016







...and Fox News, back in November 2016:

President-elect Donald Trumpâ€‹'s plane given a water salute as it takes off from NY to the White Houseâ€‹ for his meeting with President Obama pic.twitter.com/XFY6xsX8Zi -- Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2016







And now, just for the hell of it - here's what Trump's shower looks like. Notice a certain color?