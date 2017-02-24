Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
If Movies Had Honest Titles (February 2017 Edition)
Andrew Bridgman
and
Amir Khan
@PubeGoldberg
February 24, 2017
1. John Wick: Chapter 2
2. Fifty Shades Darker
3. Get Out
4. The Space Between Us
5. Rings
6. The Great Wall
7. The LEGO Batman Movie
Filed Under:
batman
lego
movies
clever
lol
honest
posters
IRL
honest movie titles
john wick 2
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.