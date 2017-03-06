undefined

LOL! Some drunk guy left his phone at the bar I was at last night....so I decided to see if I could unlock it and send some prank text messages! After a couple days I was able to guess the password and send out some pretty LOL-worthy texts! His contacts were totally confused - check it out:



LOL! Cornholio strikes again! She didn't respond to any of my texts after that, so I moved on to my next target...

I'M TURBO MAHHN!! LOL remember that movie? Anyways, "Carol" was getting pretty serious about lawyers or something so I moved on...

