This Guy Left His Phone At the Bar So I Had A Little Fun With His Text Messages
Andrew Bridgman
@PubeGoldberg
March 6, 2017
LOL! Some drunk guy left his phone at the bar I was at last night....so I decided to see if I could unlock it and send some prank text messages! After a couple days I was able to guess the password and send out some pretty LOL-worthy texts! His contacts were totally confused - check it out:
LOL! Cornholio strikes again! She didn't respond to any of my texts after that, so I moved on to my next target...
I'M TURBO MAHHN!! LOL remember that movie? Anyways, "Carol" was getting pretty serious about lawyers or something so I moved on...
Filed Under:
