1. Put a towel in the drier for a few minutes while they're in the shower - then when they get out, there's a warm 'n toasty towel waiting for them!

But wait - you NEVER do this. What are you trying to make up for? Did you do something shitty that's going to piss off your significant other and you're trying to soften the blow???







2. Send them an unprompted text message of "You're so beautiful" or "I love you" to make them feel special!

Okay wait something's definitely up. First the towel thing, then this? What did you do? Just come clean and get it over with.







3. Make them a romantic playlist to remind them that you care!

Oh jeez - mid-2000s John Legend. Christ, man, what did you do???







4. Buy them a bouquet of their favorite flowers to brighten their day!

Holy shit whatever you did must have been SO bad. Jesus dude.







5. Prepare their favorite meal for dinner - homecooked, of course!

Did you kill someone or something??? It's not your anniversary, they're gonna know something's up.







6. Surprise them by cleaning the apartment while they're out - yes, even the bathroom!

Oh my god, whatever you did must be unforgivable. Just break up with them, there's no way this ends without the worst fight of your life.







7. Be extra attentive and engaged when you ask them about their day!

JUST FUCKIN RUN DUDE. GO TO MEXICO, LEAVE EVERYTHING BEHIND. FIND THAT GUY FROM BREAKING BAD WHO CAN JUST GET YOU A NEW LIFE CUZ WHATEVER YOU DID IS TOO AWFUL TO IMAGINE. DID YOU CHEAT ON HER? WITH HER MOM OR SOMETHING? AND THEN KILL HER DOG? WHATEVER, I DON'T WANT TO KNOW, JUST TAKE WHATEVER MONEY YOU CAN AND RUN.