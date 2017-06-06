Ahhh, save for years to afford a new MacBook Pro, and it's INSTANTLY made obsolete by a WAY WAY better version like a couple months later. I'm not sure how to fix an issue like this, but IT KINDA STINGS.
Oh cool, the little inserter-thingy is slightly bent, so now I have to doublecheck that my phone is exactly balanced right otherwise it won't charge. Great, much better than that old charger!
GIVE ME BACK MY PHANTOM PERCENTAGES, APPLE.
JUST STOP MAKING IT OUT OF GLASS. I DON'T CARE IF THAT MAKES JONY IVE SUPER BUMMED OUT.
I GET THAT YOU WANT TO SELL MORE DONGLES AND OVERPRICED AIRPODS BUT C'MON THIS SEEMS LIKE A PRETTY BASIC REQUEST.
It kinda blows my mind how iTunes is still randomly messed up - not opening right, not syncing correctly, constantly telling me to update it, etc. But at least it's also weirdly bloated and slow!
Who was asking for this? Remember when Apple was the innovator in the consumer tech space - pushing new types of products that no one else was trying (touchscreen phones) and popularizing things that had previously failed (tablets)? And now they're desperately playing catch-up to Amazon and Google, except at a much higher cost and with a way uglier design. And the name "HomePod"? Yikes.
But honestly I'll take this ball-of-yarn that plays music-slash-reports everything I say to the government AS LONG AS THEY MAKE iTUNES WORKABLE.