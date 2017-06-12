1. A Keebler elf on trial for embezzlement

undefined



2. The world's oldest 3 year old

undefined



3. A Hobbit who wants to sell you a reverse mortgage

undefined



4. Amanda Bynes playing Ross Perot

undefined



5. Cotton Hill high on bath salts

undefined



6. An RPG NPC who gives you a quest to collect 10 butterflies

undefined



7. Clint Eastwood's pre-evolution

undefined



8. The 9th sequel to Boss Baby

Things Jeff Sessions Looks Like



9. A garden gnome brought to life by a witch's curse

undefined



10. If Dobby got his MBA

undefined