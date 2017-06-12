Videos
10 Things Jeff Sessions Looks Like
CH Staff
June 12, 2017
1. A Keebler elf on trial for embezzlement
2. The world's oldest 3 year old
3. A Hobbit who wants to sell you a reverse mortgage
4. Amanda Bynes playing Ross Perot
5. Cotton Hill high on bath salts
6. An RPG NPC who gives you a quest to collect 10 butterflies
7. Clint Eastwood's pre-evolution
8. The 9th sequel to Boss Baby
9. A garden gnome brought to life by a witch's curse
10. If Dobby got his MBA
harry potter
Politics
lol
Lists
trump
analogies
jeff sessions
