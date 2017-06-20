1. "Got to Get You Into My Life" by The Beatles

What it seems to be about: A nice love song about desiring to be with someone. Maybe one of the most straightforward, non-drug related Beatles song.

What it's about: Weed.

Of course a lot of Beatles songs are about drugs. But this one seems innocent enough - it's in The Minions movie after all. But Paul McCartney has said, "It's actually an ode to pot, like someone else might write an ode to chocolate or a good claret." (The 1975's Chocolate ode is still about drugs though.)





Oh, duh, lyric:

I took a ride, I didn't know what I would find there /

Another road where maybe I could see some other kind of mind there

2. "Slide" by Goo Goo Dolls

What it seems to be about: A good ol' 90s classic love song about caring for someone who is going through hard times.

What it's about: Abortion.

Johnny Rzeznik, the frontman of Goo Goo Dolls, has said "...the song is actually about these two teenage kids, and the girlfriend gets pregnant and... they're trying to decide whether she should get an abortion, or they should get married or what should go on." So unless you're having a shotgun wedding and want people to know, maybe don't dance to this at your wedding.

Oh, duh, lyric:

Don't you love the life you killed? / Your priest is on the phone

Your father hit the wall/ Your ma disowned you







3. "There She Goes" - The La's

What it seems to be about: An infatuation with a woman who you can't get out your head.

What it's about: Heroin

The frontman and songwriter of the La's has long been a mysterious figure who hasn't commented on the meaning of the song, but it's fairly obviously inspired by The (very drug-friendly) Velvet Underground's "There She Goes."

Oh, duh, lyric:

There she blows again / Pulsin' through my vein

4. "Follow Me" - Uncle Kracker

What it seems to be about: A simple happy-go-lucky love song.

What it's about: Drugs and adultery.

The multi-hit wonder Uncle Kracker (aka Kid Rock's DJ) has said, "I've heard some people think that I'm talking about drugs, or some people think I'm talking about cheating. I guess it's kinda both. I would never want to say anything that would get myself in trouble, being married with a couple of kids."

Oh, duh, lyrics:

All you know is that when I'm with you / I make you free /

And swim through your veins / Like a fish in the sea

5. Tutti Frutti - Little Richard

What it seems to be about: A fine gal named Sue

What it's about: Anal sex.

No really, the drummer said the original lyrics as they performed it in clubs were:

Tutti Frutti, good booty / If it's tight, it's all right /

And if it's greasy, it makes it easy

Of course, the song can still be about love as well, and the actual recorded version that went down in rock' n roll history is cleaner. But there's no way you'll hear the song the same way again.

