Summer means one thing - IT'S GRILLING SEASON, BABY! But do you know how to grill LIKE A PRO? Do you know how to grill LIKE THE BEST GRILLMASTER EVER? Do you know how to grill....LIKE YOUR GIRLFRIEND'S BROTHER-IN-LAW CHAD?

Well worry not, amateur grillers out there - because Chad's here to give you all of hit hottest grill tips!







1. Make sure to flip burger patties regularly to ensure an even cook on both sides. Don't worry, Chad's right behind you and will remind you to flip 'em every 27 seconds.







2. Flame looking a little low? Add a squirt or two of lighter fluid. Just tell Chad where it's at, he can handle it.







3. Stop grilling those veggie patties! No one wants those gross things - just wasting good grill space. Who's the pussy dipshit who wants that shit?







4. Make sure to prod and nudge every single item of meat constantly, just like Chad would.







5. Take a break and just let the Chadster step in.







6. C'mon Chad'll show you how to flip a burger patty perfectly







7. Stop giving Chad that look - he's not used to your grill spatula, his is a little firmer and better. Maybe he'll bring it next time and show you what a good one looks like LOL jk







8. While you're shutting up and learning a thing or two about grilling, let Chad tell your kid to grab him another brewski. No, not the Coors, get him one of the microbrews







9. Calm your fuckin tits and let Chad explain







10. Okay Chad clogged your toilet but IT WAS AN ACCIDENT







Chill, dude, CHILL. Do NOT throw Chad out of your BBQ. YOU CAN'T MAKE CHAD LEAVE THE PARTY - CHAD IS THE PARTY.