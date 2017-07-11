Donald Trump Jr.'s Leaked Emails Are Getting Even Worse

Over the past few days, there has been a media firestorm surrounding revelations about a previously-unknown meeting between a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin and Donald Trump Jr., the son of the President. The meeting took place in June 2016 - during one of the more contentious times in the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Over the past few days the NY Times has led reporting over the terms of the meeting and what was actually discussed there - and the shocking admission that the primary goal of the meeting was for Donald Trump Jr. to receive damaging intel about Hillary Clinton through agents of the Russian government.

Donald Trump Jr.'s story has shifted as new information arose - at first he denied any kind of collusion, then later admitted to taking a meeting to discuss adoption policies between the US and Russia, and finally admitted the attempted collusion by releasing the email exchanges in full (in order to get ahead of the damaging story from The New York Times - and much to the surprise of the reporters involved that the subject of their investigation would so willingly reveal his actions).

And now it's getting even worse for poor Donald Trump Jr.: