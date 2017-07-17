Euron Ah crap - my nephew and niece stole all of our best ships!

Euron's Friend, Doug Uh. We still have....a whole bunch of ships. Like, so so many. Our main deal as a culture is "having a bunch of ships."

Euron Sure but they got a 10 minute head start - there's no WAY we could ever catch up!

Euron's Friend, Doug I don't...I don't think that's accurate at all. Aren't you, like, a legendary ship commander? We could probably catch up with them, steal back the ships, and follow through on your plan to marry Daenerys.

Euron Nah, let's scrap my entire master plan. Instead - what if we traveled to King's Landing and I proposed to Cersei Lannister?

Euron's Friend, Doug What. Why would you do that? Isn't your whole deal that you hate the lords of Westeros and want to see them bend the knee to you?

Euron Yeah, but what if instead of that, I did the exact opposite and bent the knee to the highest lord in the land?

Euron's Friend, Doug Even still, I don't think she's gonna wanna marry you. Your fashion sense is mostly "a moldy piece of bread that a seagull threw up."

Euron Ah, you're right, I should get a makeover. How about "sexy vampire rockstar"?