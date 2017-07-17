Ah crap - my nephew and niece stole all of our best ships!
Uh. We still have....a whole bunch of ships. Like, so so many. Our main deal as a culture is "having a bunch of ships."
Sure but they got a 10 minute head start - there's no WAY we could ever catch up!
I don't...I don't think that's accurate at all. Aren't you, like, a legendary ship commander? We could probably catch up with them, steal back the ships, and follow through on your plan to marry Daenerys.
Nah, let's scrap my entire master plan. Instead - what if we traveled to King's Landing and I proposed to Cersei Lannister?
What. Why would you do that? Isn't your whole deal that you hate the lords of Westeros and want to see them bend the knee to you?
Yeah, but what if instead of that, I did the exact opposite and bent the knee to the highest lord in the land?
Even still, I don't think she's gonna wanna marry you. Your fashion sense is mostly "a moldy piece of bread that a seagull threw up."
Ah, you're right, I should get a makeover. How about "sexy vampire rockstar"?
What
Or maybe something like "Joshua Jackson in a Las Vegas strip club on ecstasy"?
Where is this coming from
Or along the lines of "My Chemical Romance during Movember"?
That is, like, the complete opposite of your current look.
This is definitely a smart idea.
Also why are you allying yourself with Cersei? Sure, she has the Iron Throne, but you KNOW Daenerys is coming with THREE DRAGONS and a MASSIVE ARMY. Cersei is a traitorous monster who helped kill her last husband, blew up 10% of King's Landing, and has nothing but a worn out army that she can't pay for.
...
WELL?
I think I'll rip on her brother's hand. That'd be pretty funny, right?
I knew I should've just followed your dickless nephew.