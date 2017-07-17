undefined

  1. Euron

    Ah crap - my nephew and niece stole all of our best ships!

  2. Euron's Friend, Doug

    Uh. We still have....a whole bunch of ships. Like, so so many. Our main deal as a culture is "having a bunch of ships."

  3. Euron

    Sure but they got a 10 minute head start - there's no WAY we could ever catch up!

  4. Euron's Friend, Doug

    I don't...I don't think that's accurate at all. Aren't you, like, a legendary ship commander? We could probably catch up with them, steal back the ships, and follow through on your plan to marry Daenerys.

  5. Euron

    Nah, let's scrap my entire master plan. Instead - what if we traveled to King's Landing and I proposed to Cersei Lannister?

  6. Euron's Friend, Doug

    What. Why would you do that? Isn't your whole deal that you hate the lords of Westeros and want to see them bend the knee to you?

  7. Euron

    Yeah, but what if instead of that, I did the exact opposite and bent the knee to the highest lord in the land?

  8. Euron's Friend, Doug

    Even still, I don't think she's gonna wanna marry you. Your fashion sense is mostly "a moldy piece of bread that a seagull threw up."

  9. Euron

    Ah, you're right, I should get a makeover. How about "sexy vampire rockstar"?

  10. Euron's Friend, Doug

    What

  1. Euron

    Or maybe something like "Joshua Jackson in a Las Vegas strip club on ecstasy"?

  2. Euron's Friend, Doug

    Where is this coming from

  3. Euron

    Or along the lines of "My Chemical Romance during Movember"?

  4. Euron's Friend, Doug

    That is, like, the complete opposite of your current look.

  5. Euron

    This is definitely a smart idea.

  6. Euron's Friend, Doug

    Also why are you allying yourself with Cersei? Sure, she has the Iron Throne, but you KNOW Daenerys is coming with THREE DRAGONS and a MASSIVE ARMY. Cersei is a traitorous monster who helped kill her last husband, blew up 10% of King's Landing, and has nothing but a worn out army that she can't pay for.

  7. Euron

    ...

  8. Euron's Friend, Doug

    WELL?

  9. Euron

    I think I'll rip on her brother's hand. That'd be pretty funny, right?

  10. Euron's Friend, Doug

    I knew I should've just followed your dickless nephew.