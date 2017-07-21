After six tumultuous months as one of the key figures in the Trump White House, former Press Secretary / Communications Director Sean Spicer has formally resigned his position in the Trump Administration (rumored to be related to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as the new Communications Director). And that's how it goes with figures like Sean Spicer - they burn bright, and they burn quickly. Spicey-boy, we hardly knew ye - but we will never forget the memories we shared in your brief time at the podium.







1. When we found out about his Twitter exploits

Prior to this election, you probably weren't too familiar with Sean Spicer - who was briefly press secretary and communications director for the White House, and one of the most important figures in politics and media. It's very unlikely that Sean Spicer even anticipated the possibility of rising to this position, given he spent the past few years bitching about Happy Meals, attending anime conventions, and railing on Dippin' Dots nonstop.

The beautiful part of the internet is that it remembers everything - yes, EVERYTHING. We're entering a new age in politics, where all of the "respectable" politicians who are supposed to represent maturity and an even-keeled demeanor will have a history of drunk Facebook posts, stupid tweets, embarrassing Instagrams, and god knows what else. And Sean Spicer is an incredible example of this - here's a few bits of him complaining about "Daft Funk" (I think he means Daft Punk, but who knows), complaining about his (lack of a) Happy Meal toy, and getting super pumped for an anime convention:







But the best bit found by the internet was his bizarre, years-long war with Dippin' Dots - aka "The Ice Cream of the Future."

And now we have another old embarrassing tweet to add to the list:









2. The times he kept accidentally tweeting out his password

Sean Spicer clearly doesn't really consider the importance of his Twitter account, given he left up all those weird tweets about Dippin Dots after he was hired for one of the most important jobs in US politics. But his lax attitude got even more obvious with this, uh, message that he accidentally tweeted, which most speculate was PROBABLY his Twitter password (or some other password):

You should probably not post your password dude. And you should probably change it now https://t.co/1w5A3wojBK pic.twitter.com/x0M29YH2CL -- Yashar (@yashar) January 26, 2017

Note that this is NOT the first time the official Press Secretary Twitter account had tweeted what was either a password or total nonsense in a 24 hour period:

Thanks to Trump, we have a new word: Aqenbpuu. #Aqenbpuu pic.twitter.com/pWk0hBq4NP -- DJ PWR RSST (@tackadjdg) January 25, 2017

GET BETTER AT TWITTER, SPICEY.







3. When we found out about his bizarre obsession with gum

In a Washington Post profile held prior to Spicer taking on the position of Press Secretary, he revealed a very strange habit - the fact that he would chew AND swallow around 35 pieces of Orbit Cinnamon Gum every single morning.

Even when he is not speaking, it works on overdrive, churning through pieces of Orbit cinnamon gum, which he chews and swallows whole. Notwithstanding his line of work, the man just can't stand a gross-feeling mouth.



"Two and a half packs by noon," said Spicer. "I talked to my doctor about it, he said it's no problem."

Luckily, it's a mostly harmless habit (gum doesn't actually stay in your stomach for 7 years), but probably not the kind of habit that speaks to a healthy mindset.









4. His very special way with words

When your primary job is "communicating and public speaking", it would probably be a good idea to practice those skills on a regular basis so you're not constantly tripping over your words and making yourself look like a bumbling idiot. Unfortunately for Sean Spicer, he was a little too preoccupied with consuming mind-boggling amounts of gum to "practice what he would say to the press corps about the policies of the President of the United States" or something silly like that.

Luckily, the good folks at GQ put together a lovely video highlighting a few of Mr. Spicer's more inventive takes on words:

But really, you need to watch the video to fully appreciate any of these:









5. The time he was the wrongest you could possibly be about Hitler

Sean Spicer spent a portion of an April press conference to make a few things clear: Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad violated international human rights laws by using Sarin gas on his own people, and also Hitler wasn't even that mean (also concentration camps are called "Holocaust centers"?).

This is a wildly wrong statement for....well, countless reasons. He literally says "even Hitler didn't gas his own people," despite "gassing his own people" being pretty much Hitler's main deal. That's what he's most famous for! In case you didn't know this (Hi Sean!), Hitler perpetrated the Holocaust - the purposeful genocide enacted primarily against Jewish people (in addition to homosexuals and various other groups of "unwanted" citizens), and primarily done so with gas. None of this is to excuse the actions of Assad in Syria, but to claim he's worse than Hitler is a pretty big stretch.

So as a reminder: GASSING MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WAS HITLER'S MAIN THING. IT'S WHAT HE WAS ALL ABOUT.

Stick to Dippin' Dots, Spicey.







6. The time he said a video about him "nailed it." The video was from The Onion, and it was about how he spreads misinformation. COME ON, SPICEY.

Bafflingly, as of the time this article was being written, the tweet was still up. Was it maybe intended as a winking acknowledgement? Because....uh, it definitely just comes across as him scanning a tweet mentioning him for 2 seconds and retweeting without actually taking the time to fully read the tweet or watch the video.

.@SeanSpicer's role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation. pic.twitter.com/IlRkZPbDZl -- The Onion (@TheOnion) January 29, 2017

We'll miss you, Spicey.