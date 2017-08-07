And then wait for the "..." typing animation, followed by nothing, to fill you with EXTRA dread.
"Ah cool, a promoted post from Pepsi. Cool, cool." (*refreshes Twitter furiously*)
"COME ON, PEPSI, PROMOTE ANOTHER TWEET, PLEASE."
And the instant you leave, they'll all probably laugh at what an awkward dweeb you were and how clearly you didn't fit in and how your dad lost all respect for you when he found out you were staying home on Saturday nights to collect the KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing for Gamecube.
...or they'll just continue on with the conversation because no one even really noticed you were there. One of the two.
"....under pressure...dun dun dun duh-duh-duh dun..."
I SHOULD BE BETTER AT THIS BY NOW. ALSO HOW AM I STILL GETTING ACNE, I THOUGHT THAT WENT AWAY WHEN YOU GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL?
"Please, I won't even bring up the books, I swear."
Sitting will look a lot less noticeable than standing against the wall, plus maybe someone will see you sitting there and sit next to you and strike up a conversation! Or a couple that's slightly buzzed will sit next to you and start obnoxiously hooking up while you sit there awkwardly sipping your cup that's been empty for the past 10 minutes.
"Ah crap, looks like nervously drinking to keep myself looking occupied has left me with another empty cup! Better go get a refill."
Then repeat this every 5 minutes until you're drunk enough to fall asleep on the recliner in the middle of the living room even though it's only 10pm or you go outside to take a piss and somehow wind up at Denny's.
"OH YEP DEFINITELY JUST TALKING ON THE PHONE ON A REAL PHONE CALL AND MUMBLING A LITTLE INTO THE PHONE. JUST GONNA TAKE THIS OUTSIDE FOR A SEC, THEN I'LL DEFINITELY COME BACK, DEFINITELY NOT GONNA MAKE A RUN FOR IT THE INSTANT I GET OUT THE DOOR, NOPE."
Although, honestly, you later realize you could have left whenever you wanted without any excuse and no one would've questioned it. Oh well.
Dogs are nature's Xanax.