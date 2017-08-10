We asked you to decide what the most underrated comedy of the last 10 years was - and you voted. A lot. Like, 100,000 votes.

So, without further ado, here are the top 25 most underrated comedies of the last 10 years (which are now properly rated, I guess?).







25. The House Bunny

2008 was a simpler time. Donald Trump was a TV host, American Idol hadn't peaked yet (see: Katharine McPhee in this movie), and the a reality show about an elderly man and his 3 young, blonde girlfriends living in his sex mansion was pretty popular - like, surprisingly popular. Popular enough that we got TWO movies centered entirely around Playboy as a brand within a year of one another (the other one was Miss March, which is properly-rated as "not good"). Also a service to her country is Anna Farris' pitch-perfect Playmate, falling from grace -- and landing directly on a steaming manhole cover.







24. Sex Drive

A movie about teenage hormones literally driving its characters across country? You're revving our comedy engines. With James Marsden as an uncharacteristically unlikeable homophobe, Clark Duke as the unlikely pick-up artist, and Seth Green presenting the sarcastic Amish, this movie fires on all cylinders.







23. Stardust

It's a true testament to the magic of Neil Gaiman that this adaptation conjured Claire Danes, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Pfeiffer, a pre-Daredevil Charlie Cox, a pre-Superman Henry Cavill, the voice of Ian McKellen, and Robert De Niro. Another spell cast by director Matthew Vaughn: it's truly fun for the whole family. Even with Robert De Niro doing the weirdest iteration of Shakespeare you've ever seen.







22. Swiss Army Man

There aren't a lot of movies where farts and erections are funny for a full 95 minutes, but Swiss Army Man isn't a lot of movies. Paul Dano recalled to Stephen Colbert how he was pitched this movie, with Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse: "The first fart makes you laugh and the last fart makes you cry."







21. The Watch

The bad boys of comedy (does anyone call them that?) teamed up for a suburban neighborhood watch group that no one should feel safe about. With Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, and Jonah Hill sharing the driver's seat, Richard Ayoade was left unsupervised to steal the show -- as an alien who has come to love the ways of human life, and oral sex. The movie's pretty solid, but underperformed for a number of reasons - namely, coming out at the EXACT wrong time: right after the tragic death of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman. So, uh, not really the ideal time to release a movie about a group of neighborhood watch guys goofing around.