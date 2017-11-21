1. The Tyrannosaurus Rex had a better shot at meeting human beings than meeting the Stegosaurus.

The Stegosaurus lived during the Cretaceous period, while the Tyrannosaurus Rex could be seen roaming around the Jurassic period (like the movie... you get it). Our scaly-backed friends lived a whopping 150 million years ago but the T-Rex didn't evolve until about 67 million years ago. If you need some help with the math, that means about 83 million years separated the two species. And you know what's LESS than 83 million years? That would be 67 million years - meaning modern humans are living closer in the timestream to T-rexes than the Stegosaurus. You heard it here first, folks: The Land Before Time was full of shit.







2. Anne Frank, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barbara Walters were all born in the same year.

You read that right - they were all born in 1929. Some others born during that year include Audrey Hepburn, Arnold Palmer, and Dick Clark. Each of these names made quite an impact during their lifetimes, but Barb is still kicking at age 88.







3. More than 6% of all humans who have ever lived are alive today.

The first Homo sapiens appeared around 50,000 years ago, and for most of history the population grew very slowly. By 9000 BC, the estimated world population was five million people. However, improvements in agriculture and sanitation (yay, toilets!) helped bring the world population to one billion by 1800, and 6.2 billion by 2002. The most recent research was calculated by demographer Carl Haub, who estimated that slightly over 106 billion people have ever been born, resulting in the above percentage.







4. Before 2016, The Chicago Cubs' Last World Series Championship Was Won Pre-Women's Suffrage

The Chicago Cubs' victory last year was the first time that they a won a World Series since 1908, a whopping 108 years prior. Meanwhile, women won the right to vote in the United States in 1920. The two pillars of modern democracy: the right to vote and the right to brag.







5. If the characters from The Simpsons actually aged in real time, Homer would be 65, Marge would be 64, Bart would be 39, Lisa would be 37 and Maggie would be a grown-up 29.

The Simpsons has been on the air for 28 seasons, but was recently renewed for both its 29th and 30th seasons. The total episode count so far is 623 and it will soon break the record for most episodes of a scripted TV series, ever when it reaches 635. The previous record-holder was Gunsmoke, which I'm pretty sure was like Brokeback Mountain minus all the good parts.







6. The jewelry company Tiffany & Co. has been around longer than Italy.

Italy as we know it was formed when General Giuseppe Garibaldi united its various city-states into one nation in 1861. Meanwhile, Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young formed Tiffany & Young in New York City in 1837, and the company later became Tiffany & Co. in 1853. This shows the true value in progress, as diamonds are forever but surely pasta is a girl's best friend.







7. Queen Elizabeth II has watched the US change presidents 12 times.

Since taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has seen a dozen of presidents pass through the White House. During that time period she has met with all of them except for Lyndon Johnson, and, well you can probably guess the second one (his controversial visit with Her Majesty has been postponed until next year). She has continued to age gracefully and is presently 91 years old, proving "long live the queen" is very effective.







8. The Eiffel Tower, Nintendo, and Coca Cola are all the exact same age.

1889 was truly a notable year in history, as it produced these three iconic entities. During that period, the United States only had 38 states to its name, and Victoria was simultaneously the Queen of England and the Empress of India. 1889 was also the birth year of The Wall Street Journal, Van Gogh's Starry Night, and, on a less celebratory note, Adolf Hitler. And it started out so great...







9. Kids that entered middle school this year are younger than the movie Mean Girls.

As of April 30, 2017, it has officially been thirteen years since Tina Fey's teen comedy Mean Girls was released. Since the average age of an American child entering middle school is 12 years old, that would indicate an entire generation of pre-teens who are unaware that "if you have sex, you will get pregnant and die."







10. The debut of MTV was closer in time to World War II than it is to today

World War II officially began on September 1st, 1939 and ended on September 2nd, 1945. Meanwhile, MTV was launched as the first 24-hour-music channel in the U.S. on August 1, 1981. While that date was 36 years ago, MTV came just shy of 36 years after World War II. Just a few decades divided a time that screamed "war is hell," from one that shouted "TRL".