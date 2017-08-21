IIiiit's the most wonderfulll tiiiime for like a bunch more years until there's anooother eclipse. Get those corneas ready to be singed the fuck off, cuz the moon is photo-bombing the fuck out of the sun today.

If you're like us and forgot to buy special glasses to watch it, make sure to check out these hilarious eclipse tweets while you still have your vision. Then go blind doing what you loved, staring directly at the sun.

1. It's as beautiful as they said it would be

just saw the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/SClrivqONY -- anime (@animetbh) August 21, 2017

2. Only true Apexs can handle it

weird how we're apex predators and yet I will genuinely have to fight the temptation to blind myself today -- Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 21, 2017

3. Must be from all the avocados we are eating

[During the eclipse] "millennials are killing the sun industry" -- Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 20, 2017

4. Ah yes, so true

You (a rube): The eclipse is a rare, magical event

Me (smart): Events happen all the time. Nothing should make you feel anything. -- Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) August 21, 2017

5. Pretty fuckin nuts, right?

*nude toweling myself off with one leg up in a Gold's Gym locker room* y'all see this shit about the sun?? -- Eli Yudin (@eliyudin) August 21, 2017