-- anime (@animetbh) August 21, 2017
weird how we're apex predators and yet I will genuinely have to fight the temptation to blind myself today
-- Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 21, 2017
[During the eclipse] "millennials are killing the sun industry"
-- Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 20, 2017
You (a rube): The eclipse is a rare, magical eventMe (smart): Events happen all the time. Nothing should make you feel anything.
-- Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) August 21, 2017
*nude toweling myself off with one leg up in a Gold's Gym locker room* y'all see this shit about the sun??
-- Eli Yudin (@eliyudin) August 21, 2017
