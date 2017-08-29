Joel Osteen - megachurch pastor and bizarre hybrid of Tim Allen, Jerry Seinfeld, and Ned Flanders - has been a figure of controversy in light of the devastating floods in Houston, TX, caused by Hurricane Harvey. Osteen runs the megachurch Lakewood Church, which has a seating capacity of over 15,000 and can hold over 50,000 individuals - yet the church's doors have not opened to house those who lost their homes or are in need of shelter. And all Osteen offered in support were his "prayers" (not any actual material action that could make a difference):
Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.
-- Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017
Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family.
Eventually - after nearly a full day of being shamed on social media and by various outlets - Lakewood Church caved, and started stocking up on air mattresses and supplies in order to start taking in a lot of people - so this story DOES have a happy less sad ending.
But this whole event brings us back to a key point: for a supposed charitable organization of faith to not do everything in its power to help the poor, the needy, and the desperate is pretty unconsciable...or is it?
See, Joel Osteen follows a SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT BIBLE than most Christians - which explains a lot, honestly.
MOSES, A GREAT FLOOD IS COMING. I NEED YOU TO GATHER BUILDING SUPPLIES...
To build a great ark, and use it to house 2 of every animal species so that we may repopulate the Earth after the flood?
NO - USE IT TO BUILD A MEGACHURCH THAT CAN HOLD OVER 16,000 ATTENDEES PER SERMON.
Oh. That seems...excessive. That's like a football stadium.
NO IT'LL BE GREAT, TRUST ME. IT'LL BRING IN A TON OF MONEY. IT'LL PAY FOR ITSELF WITHIN THE FIRST FIVE YEARS, GUARANTEED.
Shouldn't places of worship be - I dunno - smaller? Something of that size feels exploitive of religion and deeply impersonal.
LISTEN DON'T OVERTHINK THIS. JUST BUILD THE MEGACHURCH. AND A FEW PARKING LOTS, GONNA NEED THOSE.
Okay. Can I house people in the megachurch when the flood starts?
AW MAN I'D REALLY RATHER YOU DIDN'T. THIS PLACE IS KINDA OUTTA THE WAY ANYHOW SO IT'D BE TOUGH FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.
What about two of every animal?
LISTEN I AM NOT PAYING TO GET THE CARPETS RE-DONE AFTER SOME ANTELOPES TAKE A SHIT ON IT.
Uh, sorry. Not open.
But it looks like you have a TON of space.
Like, SO MUCH SPACE.
We could really use a place to stay. Isn't it kinda your whole deal to help give people a place to stay?
No, that's not really accurate. Listen, I'm hoping and praying that you two will find a place to rest.
Uh. Okay? It's just, instead of "praying", you could just ACTUALLY let us stay here.
Also, aren't you the innkeeper who lives in a $10.5 million mansion? I think you of all people could afford to let a poor couple stay one night in your giant empty building.
Listen, there's a perfectly good barn over there.
Oh, good. I see there's hay, and random barnyard animals. Perfect spot for a young woman to give birth.
Take and eat, for this is my body - given for you.
Oh wow, free bread. Thanks Jesus.
Whoa whoa whoa - who said anything about "FREE" bread?
Are you...making us pay for your body-bread?
I think it's a little unfair for you guys to assume I was going to pick up the check myself. I'm providing YOU with food - I think the least you guys could do is cough up some cash.
I only have silver.
Yeah that'll work. Anyways - take and drink, for this is my blood - given for you.
Wine is by the glass, but you save a little money if you get a whole bottle.
I don't really wanna drink a whole bottle of wine.
Well you would share it with someone is the idea.
Does anyone want to go halfsies on a bottle?
White or red?
It's a red - the whole "blood" thing.
I think I'm okay with water.
You seem a lot less generous than before, Jesus.
Is it a crime or something for a preacher to make some money? I'm sharing the word of God, feels like the least I should ask for is a few million bucks, a cushy mansion, and maybe a lucrative publishing deal. Also, I'd prefer to not have to deal with poor or needy people.
I guess that's fair.
Hey Judas, wanna give me - say - 30 pieces of silver for the meal?
Are you kidding? All I had was bread and a glass of wine.
Maybe you should have consulted the price menu first.
...I'll be praying for your safety tomorrow.