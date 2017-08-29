Joel Osteen - megachurch pastor and bizarre hybrid of Tim Allen, Jerry Seinfeld, and Ned Flanders - has been a figure of controversy in light of the devastating floods in Houston, TX, caused by Hurricane Harvey. Osteen runs the megachurch Lakewood Church, which has a seating capacity of over 15,000 and can hold over 50,000 individuals - yet the church's doors have not opened to house those who lost their homes or are in need of shelter. And all Osteen offered in support were his "prayers" (not any actual material action that could make a difference):

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. -- Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Eventually - after nearly a full day of being shamed on social media and by various outlets - Lakewood Church caved, and started stocking up on air mattresses and supplies in order to start taking in a lot of people - so this story DOES have a happy less sad ending.

But this whole event brings us back to a key point: for a supposed charitable organization of faith to not do everything in its power to help the poor, the needy, and the desperate is pretty unconsciable...or is it?

See, Joel Osteen follows a SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT BIBLE than most Christians - which explains a lot, honestly.







THE STORY OF NOAH AND THE FLOOD

God MOSES, A GREAT FLOOD IS COMING. I NEED YOU TO GATHER BUILDING SUPPLIES... Noah To build a great ark, and use it to house 2 of every animal species so that we may repopulate the Earth after the flood? God NO - USE IT TO BUILD A MEGACHURCH THAT CAN HOLD OVER 16,000 ATTENDEES PER SERMON. Noah Oh. That seems...excessive. That's like a football stadium. God NO IT'LL BE GREAT, TRUST ME. IT'LL BRING IN A TON OF MONEY. IT'LL PAY FOR ITSELF WITHIN THE FIRST FIVE YEARS, GUARANTEED. Noah Shouldn't places of worship be - I dunno - smaller? Something of that size feels exploitive of religion and deeply impersonal. God LISTEN DON'T OVERTHINK THIS. JUST BUILD THE MEGACHURCH. AND A FEW PARKING LOTS, GONNA NEED THOSE. Noah Okay. Can I house people in the megachurch when the flood starts? God AW MAN I'D REALLY RATHER YOU DIDN'T. THIS PLACE IS KINDA OUTTA THE WAY ANYHOW SO IT'D BE TOUGH FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE. Noah What about two of every animal? God LISTEN I AM NOT PAYING TO GET THE CARPETS RE-DONE AFTER SOME ANTELOPES TAKE A SHIT ON IT.







THE STORY OF MARY & JOSEPH

The town of Bethlehem, night. A young couple - which includes a very pregnant woman - approaches an innkeeper, looking for a place to stay for the night. Innkeeper Uh, sorry. Not open. Mary But it looks like you have a TON of space. Joseph Like, SO MUCH SPACE. Mary We could really use a place to stay. Isn't it kinda your whole deal to help give people a place to stay? Innkeeper No, that's not really accurate. Listen, I'm hoping and praying that you two will find a place to rest. Joseph Uh. Okay? It's just, instead of "praying", you could just ACTUALLY let us stay here. Mary Also, aren't you the innkeeper who lives in a $10.5 million mansion? I think you of all people could afford to let a poor couple stay one night in your giant empty building. Innkeeper Listen, there's a perfectly good barn over there. Mary Oh, good. I see there's hay, and random barnyard animals. Perfect spot for a young woman to give birth.







THE STORY OF THE LAST SUPPER