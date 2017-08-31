1. It Follows/The Babadook

Alright, you probably already watched these because they're everyone's go to recommendation for Netflix horror films. That said, this list would feel incomplete without them. If for some reason you haven't seen them yet, you should do so immediately. Though very different, both films represent a revolution in the horror genre. They're beautiful, meaningful, and, above all else, terrifying. If this is a sign of what's to come, I'm probably going to have to completely rewrite this list in the years to come.



2. The Void

Some of the fun of a supernatural horror is that it has the potential to go balls to the wall crazy, and few films have their balls pressed so firmly to the wall as The Void. The plot is ostensibly about a couple of people trapped in a hospital, but believe me it's SO much crazier than that sounds. This 2016 Canadian film packs mystery, monsters and some of the creepiest cult members you've ever seen into the span of 90 minutes. Though all those disparate elements don't come together in the most satisfying of ways, The Void is still a wonderfully bizarre sight to behold, and an entertaining way to spend a night in.



3. Coraline

Yes, I know this is a children's movie, but here's the thing: Shut the fuck up. If you're willing keep an open mind, Coraline has everything you'd want when you're in the mood for a horror film. There are thrills, chills, and some of the most genuinely disturbing imagery that cinema has ever produced. Give it a chance and Coraline will both bring out your inner child and make said inner child shit their tiny little pants.





4. Hush

If you've never heard of Hush, it's likely because it never got a theatrical release. How that is possible still eludes me because this movie is better than about 99% of horror movies out there. Though the premise is simple (Deaf author gets home invaded) Hush makes the most of it, cultivating a claustrophobic atmosphere and putting new spins on some well worn staples of the genre. Hush is far from revolutionary, but damn if it isn't fun. Or, at least, ya know....as much fun as watching a deaf woman get tortured can be.







5. Creep



Found footage films get a lot of shit, but when they work they work. Creep is one of the few examples of the subgenre where you don't often wonder why they haven't put the camera down and for that alone it earns its place on this list. Beyond that though, it's simply, as its title suggests, creepy. It tells the story of a videographer who takes a job off of Craigslist, only to end up alone in a house with a psychopath...or is he? Thanks to some fun performances and a chilling final scene, Creep is probably gonna stick with you long after you finish and Netflix starts autoplaying episodes of 30 Rock.

