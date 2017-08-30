The crimes of President Barack Obama are many - allowing 9/11 to happen on his watch, ignoring the warning signs that led to Pearl Harbor, and doing nothing to prevent the extinction-level event that claimed the lives of untold numbers of dinosaurs. But perhaps his greatest act of negligence in the face of looming disaster came in 2006, when President Obama did nothing to prepare us for Hurricane Katrina - and even less to respond to its victims.
And now with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey growing by the day, we need to ask ourselves: why isn't Obama doing anything now either? But before he can try (and FAIL!) to deal with our current predicament, he must apologize for his inaction as President during Hurricane Katrina in 2006. Sadly, the "President" has not chosen to own up to his mistakes, but some brave online patriots have been DRAGGING him for his total failure to act. In 2006. When Obama was President.
Let's not forget Obama during Katrina.... pic.twitter.com/LhAGkC3w1X
-- Joker40324 (@joker40324) August 27, 2017
Let's not forget Obama during Katrina.... pic.twitter.com/LhAGkC3w1X
He didn't go golfing like Obama did during Katrina #MAGA
-- JosephMarina310 (@648_310) August 29, 2017
He didn't go golfing like Obama did during Katrina #MAGA
Obama played golf at Martha's Vinyard when Katrina hit. Now he tries everything to upstage current POTUS. Pathetic.
-- Shawn Vermillion (@VermillionShawn) August 28, 2017
Obama played golf at Martha's Vinyard when Katrina hit. Now he tries everything to upstage current POTUS. Pathetic.
Was the Obama team ready for Katrina?
-- Maurice Bourgeois (@SuckLeafs) August 25, 2017
Was the Obama team ready for Katrina?
Will you please get lost. Where were you when Katrina hit, oh right, playing golf. Now you want to play president. NEVER again
-- Annie Kleynjans (@AnnieKleynjans) August 28, 2017
Will you please get lost. Where were you when Katrina hit, oh right, playing golf. Now you want to play president. NEVER again
Obama played golf for a whole week before doing anything after katrina hit.
-- Joy Stewart (@ColtsFanJlynRN) August 26, 2017
Obama played golf for a whole week before doing anything after katrina hit.
Yep - while the levees were breaking in Louisiana and thousands were displaced, killed, or had their lives ruined, what was President Obama doing? Golfing, of course. It says so much about Obama as a President that in 2006 he could be golfing with such calamitous events happening around him. We will NEVER forget these photos, Mister "President."
There's only one word for this, President Obama - DISGRACEFUL. While the great city of Los Angeles was literally sinking into the ocean, what were you doing? GOLFING.
As Hurricane Katrina threatened states around the Gulf of Mexico, Obama "leapt" into action....the action of "picking up his golf clubs." Shameful.
Who can forget the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD? We know one person who forgot - President Obama, who was too busy practicing his putting to save the poor souls of Pompeii.
When Godzilla unleashes his primordial wrath upon civilization, where is Obama? At the golf course, doing golf.
As a reminder - if you want to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey (instead of GOLFING like OBAMA), here are some solid links that can help (all sourced from this incredibly thorough and helpful Google Doc):
For more information, click here.