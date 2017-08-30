The crimes of President Barack Obama are many - allowing 9/11 to happen on his watch, ignoring the warning signs that led to Pearl Harbor, and doing nothing to prevent the extinction-level event that claimed the lives of untold numbers of dinosaurs. But perhaps his greatest act of negligence in the face of looming disaster came in 2006, when President Obama did nothing to prepare us for Hurricane Katrina - and even less to respond to its victims.

And now with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey growing by the day, we need to ask ourselves: why isn't Obama doing anything now either? But before he can try (and FAIL!) to deal with our current predicament, he must apologize for his inaction as President during Hurricane Katrina in 2006. Sadly, the "President" has not chosen to own up to his mistakes, but some brave online patriots have been DRAGGING him for his total failure to act. In 2006. When Obama was President.









Let's not forget Obama during Katrina.... pic.twitter.com/LhAGkC3w1X -- Joker40324 (@joker40324) August 27, 2017







He didn't go golfing like Obama did during Katrina #MAGA -- JosephMarina310 (@648_310) August 29, 2017







Obama played golf at Martha's Vinyard when Katrina hit. Now he tries everything to upstage current POTUS. Pathetic. -- Shawn Vermillion (@VermillionShawn) August 28, 2017







Was the Obama team ready for Katrina? -- Maurice Bourgeois (@SuckLeafs) August 25, 2017







Will you please get lost. Where were you when Katrina hit, oh right, playing golf. Now you want to play president. NEVER again -- Annie Kleynjans (@AnnieKleynjans) August 28, 2017







Obama played golf for a whole week before doing anything after katrina hit. -- Joy Stewart (@ColtsFanJlynRN) August 26, 2017







Yep - while the levees were breaking in Louisiana and thousands were displaced, killed, or had their lives ruined, what was President Obama doing? Golfing, of course. It says so much about Obama as a President that in 2006 he could be golfing with such calamitous events happening around him. We will NEVER forget these photos, Mister "President."





There's only one word for this, President Obama - DISGRACEFUL. While the great city of Los Angeles was literally sinking into the ocean, what were you doing? GOLFING.







As Hurricane Katrina threatened states around the Gulf of Mexico, Obama "leapt" into action....the action of "picking up his golf clubs." Shameful.







Who can forget the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD? We know one person who forgot - President Obama, who was too busy practicing his putting to save the poor souls of Pompeii.







When Godzilla unleashes his primordial wrath upon civilization, where is Obama? At the golf course, doing golf.













As a reminder - if you want to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey (instead of GOLFING like OBAMA), here are some solid links that can help (all sourced from this incredibly thorough and helpful Google Doc):

LOCAL/STATE ORGANIZATIONS:

Mayor Sylvester's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund: https://ghcfdisaster.kimbia.com/hurricaneharveyrelieffund

Find a shelter to donate items to here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14GHRHQ_7cqVrj0B7HCTVE5EbfpNFMbSI9Gi8azQyn-k/edit#gid=1727856325

Austin Disaster Relief Network: https://www.facebook.com/notes/austin-disaster-relief-network/survivor-supply-drive-help-houston-and-local-families-affected/1414306525271566/

Avenue CDC: http://www.avenuecdc.org/hurricane-harvey-recovery/

Baker-Ripley helps long-term after natual disasters like Harvey: https://www.bakerripley.org/locations/baker-ripley-neighborhood-center

Bayou Action Street Health, Houston's Street Medical Collective has an amazon list: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/ls/ref=?ie=UTF8&%2AVersion%2A=1&%2Aentries%2A=0&lid=26UOYXYJ77GJW&ty=wishlist

Catholic Charities - Galveston: https://catholiccharities.org/donate-now-and-help-our-neighbors-recover-from-disaster/

Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County: https://www.homelesshouston.org/take-action/donate/

Greater Houston Black Chamber: http://myemail.constantcontact.com/GHBC-Establishes-Fund-for-African-American-Business-Relief.html?soid=1103062898456&aid=WUiVuk7kUkU

JJ Watt's Houston Flood Relief Fund: https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

Kipp Houston High School: https://www.gofundme.com/help-our-kippsters

Feeding Texas: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/feeding-texas

Friends4Life needs kennels, carriers, cat food, dog food, collars, leashes, cat beds and dog beds. You can drop off supplies in the garage of 601 Woodland Ave, 77009 (Heights) and 315 West Polk, 77019 (Montrose) or make a financial donation at http://friends4life.org/how-to-help/donate/

Houston Food Bank: http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/donate/donate-money/

Jewish Federation of Greater Houston: http://www.houstonjewish.org/

A Just Harvey Recovery https://anothergulf.com/a-just-harvey-recovery/

Portlight.org, a disaster relief org focused on helping people with disabilities https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=lCOW0J0cDqfmFN8Fb-xyJb7pBMg7DC7ZUzA7kGx9WByMJH1pR_imzL6XIVbfhn5b6dLe90&country.x=US&locale.x=US

The Montrose Center: https://my.reason2race.com/DNicol/HurricaneHarveyLGBTQDisasterReliefFund2017

Salvation Army of Greater Houston: http://salvationarmyhouston.org

United Way of Greater Houston: https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood

Texas Diaper Bank: https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life

Young African Professionals Houston: https://give.hands.org/team/131760

Donate blood at the Carter Blood Bank: https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers

Others: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1eLvsRpADADP94rTccrlKXcO6xd4nwHPpyy1KiQxukrE/mobilebasic

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS:

American Kidney Fund Disaster Relief: https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/Donation2?df_id=4663&mfc_pref=T&4663.donation=form1

Global Giving Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund: www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund

Gofundme has aggregated all Hurricane Harvey funds: www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey

The GOOD Campaign for those on dialysis: https://www.gofundme.com/the-good-campaign

Heart to Heart International: http://www.hearttoheart.org

National Black United Front: https://www.razoo.com/story/Iil38f

Samaritan's Purse International: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/?&utm_source=SPFacebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_YHHR-17SM&utm_content=8-28Harvey-TruckPhoto

Somebody Cares: https://somebodycares.org/harvey-response-begins-as-storm-continues-its-devastation/

Team Rubicon: www.teamrubiconusa.org/donate

Transgender Foundation of America: http://transadvocate.com/help-the-trans-community-overcome-hurricanetropical-storm-harvey_n_20619.htm







