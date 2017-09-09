Hurricane Irma is approaching Florida and is looking to be one of the most devastating storms in recent memory - 7 million people have been evacuated, making it amongst the largest evacuations in history. If you are still in an area in Florida likely to be affected, please do whatever you can to get out safely or (if there is no means or time to do so) get yourself to a stable, well-stocked, protected shelter where you and your loved ones can ride out the storm (here's some information on evacuation routes, weather updates, shelters, and emergency lines). There is no reason to risk your life by not taking this seriously.
...however - while you should absolutely stay safe and do whatever you can to help yourself and others - that's no reason to completely lose your sense of humor. And even in the face of devastating destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma, Floridians have been trying to keep things light. Stay safe, and enjoy some Florida humor.
This one needs a little context - in 2007, Genuine Bistro & Lounge put up this sign before Hurricane Matthew hit...
..and Matthew answered with this:
So to prepare for Irma, Genuine Bistro & Lounge isn't risking the sign and have removed it...but not the letters.
Just because there's a hurricane doesn't mean you can't be a little self-deprecating, right?
Definitely a good use of your time RIGHT BEFORE A MAJOR HURRICANE HITS.
This is a Florida grocery store, figuring out a CREATIVE way to move some cucumbers before the storm hits...
Again, a reminder to STAY SAFE. There will be time for memes afterwards.