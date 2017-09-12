This year's Apple Event saw the release of three new iPhones, the 8, 8+, and the X. The Brothers 8 feature some upgrades to the 7 and largely didn't get too many people hyped out of their minds.

However, at $1,000, Apple's new iPhone X is getting fucking kooky with it by introducing a display that's head to toe screen...

a log-in method that uses FACE-ID to scan your face and get you into your phone (which yes, actually did fail in the demonstration)...

and most importantly, a feature that for some reason allows you to put your face on emojis.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the new space age we are about to enter.

1.

2.

3.


4.

5.