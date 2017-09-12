So much screen. #iPhoneX.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/5uVLunZ0my
-- Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 12, 2017
I think you won't be able to unlock your #iPhoneX with #FaceID in the rain. #Fail #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PPByAHPTL9
-- Enrique Ramon (@_enreekay) September 12, 2017
Animojis and how they map and match your facial expressions. #AppleEvent #notcreepyatall pic.twitter.com/yazxPlAvGj
-- Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 12, 2017
new iphone will shoot a laser into your eye, incapacitating you if you try to send a horny text after 1am pic.twitter.com/L50GRTmyeG
-- supportive friend (@dogboner) September 12, 2017
The old iphone can't come to the phone right now because it's dead!To be fair the new one's dead too, our battery life is terrible.
-- Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 12, 2017
USERS: i guess it'd be nice to have a better battery on my iphoneAPPLE: too bad idiot ur face is now ur password
-- Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 12, 2017
pic.twitter.com/BPbNt0dOyU
-- Andrew Bridgman (@PubeGoldberg) September 12, 2017
Chances of me being able to afford the new iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8h24Vs7pOe
-- Becki ? (@BexyWexy89) September 12, 2017
