This year's Apple Event saw the release of three new iPhones, the 8, 8+, and the X. The Brothers 8 feature some upgrades to the 7 and largely didn't get too many people hyped out of their minds.

However, at $1,000, Apple's new iPhone X is getting fucking kooky with it by introducing a display that's head to toe screen...

a log-in method that uses FACE-ID to scan your face and get you into your phone (which yes, actually did fail in the demonstration)...

and most importantly, a feature that for some reason allows you to put your face on emojis.

Animojis and how they map and match your facial expressions. #AppleEvent #notcreepyatall pic.twitter.com/yazxPlAvGj -- Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 12, 2017

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the new space age we are about to enter.

1.

new iphone will shoot a laser into your eye, incapacitating you if you try to send a horny text after 1am pic.twitter.com/L50GRTmyeG -- supportive friend (@dogboner) September 12, 2017

2.

The old iphone can't come to the phone right now because it's dead!



To be fair the new one's dead too, our battery life is terrible. -- Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 12, 2017

3.

USERS: i guess it'd be nice to have a better battery on my iphone

APPLE: too bad idiot ur face is now ur password -- Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) September 12, 2017





4.

5.

Chances of me being able to afford the new iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8h24Vs7pOe -- Becki ? (@BexyWexy89) September 12, 2017