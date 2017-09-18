IT is a legitimately great film - it's fun, scary, tense, and a great deal of care went into the characters and their relationship with one another. It's genuinely a breath of fresh air for the horror genre, and one that will hopefully lead Hollywood to take some meaningful lessons from what the movie did right.
Except for one thing - the opening sequence where Pennywise talks to Georgie. Basically, it's really really dumb to assume a kid would just chat with a sewer clown (and a horrifying looking one, at that) and think the clown was funny and nice. No kid would think this. That's why we rewrote the scene so it would actually make sense:
Hi Georgie!
OH HOLY CHRIST NO
W-what? It's me, Pennywise, the dancing clown!
Oh hell no dude, no way. Clowns are scary as shit.
Uh....aren't kids delighted by clowns? Don't you find clowns non-threatening and fun?
No. Absolutely not. No one thinks that.
I thought kids had clowns at birthday parties and stuff?
It's not 1957, dude. Clowns are horrifying. Everyone knows that. Ever hear of John Wayne Gacy?
Oh. Hmmm. So...you aren't enticed and calmed by my appearance?
A creepyass clown hanging out in a sewer drain? Uh, no. Not at all. That is the least enticing thing I can imagine.
Well....what WOULD you find nonthreatening and delightful?
Are you stupid or something, dude? It's 1988 - if you're trying to lure kids into sewers, just make yourself look like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
What? What's that? I've been asleep for 27 years.
Just trust me - kids would be super into it, at least more than a freaky-lookin clown who's inexplicably hanging out in the gross sewers.
It just sounds like "mutant turtle ninjas" would be even freakier.
No, definitely not. They're fun, kids like 'em, and it would actually make SENSE for them to be in sewers. Like, even if I liked clowns, I probably would be confused as to why you were in the sewer.
Okay, honestly - that's a fair criticism.
You're just never gonna lure any kids into any sewers with this schtick. Really, TMNT is perfect. I honestly have no idea how you hadn't landed on that yet.
Okay okay, I get it. Any idea which of these "mutant turtles" I should do?
Michelangelo is probably the friendliest and most inviting. Probably go with that. Just say "Cowabunga" and "Radical" and you'll be set.
Got it, got it. Thanks Georgie. C'mon, bring it in.
My pleasure. Good luck.
Ah ya know what? I coulda ripped off your arm right there and pulled you into the sewer.
Ha, you totally coulda! Really blew that opportunity.
Well, maybe next time. As Michelangelo! Coward-bunghole!
"Cowabunga."
Oh. Huh. Guess I'm really behind on slang these days!
Ah don't worry man, you'll pick it up.
Thanks Georgie.
No worries dude.