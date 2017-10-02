1. Kiki, Kiki's Delivery Service
2. Samantha Stephens, Bewitched
3. Sabrina Spellman, Sabrina The Teenage Witch
4. Aggie Cromwell, The Halloweentown Series
5. Louise Miller, Teen Witch
6. Broomhilda
7. Strega Nona
8. Sarah, Bonnie, Nancy, and Rochelle, The Craft
9. Willow, Buffy The Vampire Slayer
10. The Charmed Ones, Charmed
11. Professor McGonagall, Harry Potter Series
12. Glinda the Good Witch, The Wizard of Oz
13. Hermione, Harry Potter Series
14. Elphaba, Wicked
15. Bayonetta, Bayonetta
16. Glinda, Wicked
17. The Scarlett Witch, Marvel Comics
18. Twinrova, Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
19. Dark Willow, Buffy The Vampire Slayer
20. Winifred Sanderson, Hocus Pocus
21. Jadis the White Witch, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
22. Ursula, The Little Mermaid
23. The Wicked Witch of the West, The Wizard of Oz
24. Rita Repulsa, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
25. The Blair Witch, The Blair Witch Project
26. The Wicked Witch of the East, The Wizard of Oz
27. Jackie, Bob's Burgers