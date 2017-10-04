Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
5 Comics That Perfectly Describe Your Relationship
Jacob Andrews
@FLoaBComic
October 4, 2017
1. Lust vs Love, by
Shea Strauss
and
Karina Farek
2. 5 Truths of Dating Someone Younger, by
Cassandra Cailin
3. The 5 Stages of a New Relationship, by
AC Stuart
4. Comfortable vs TOO Comfortable, by
Jacob Andrews
5. New vs Long Term Relationships, by
Sarah Andersen
Filed Under:
dating
lol
Comics
IRL
then vs now
this vs that
awesome
lust vs love
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.