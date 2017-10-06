A classic problem all super-geniuses who are great at banging must deal with - everyone knows you could have anyone you wanted, so as a result everyone assumes you are ungettable and you end up never banging ever.
You are too smart for things like reading or math or following conversations or understanding big words, because your brain is so far advanced beyond such mundane concepts - you're probably thinking of deep philosophical mysteries, like "what if you glued your butthole shut so that the poop couldn't get out there, and it had to go in reverse and come out of your mouth?"
You are very intimidating to all others - and they are both drawn to you (because wow you're smart and cool and hot) AND scared of you (because you're SO smart and cool and hot that it's like, TOO MUCH). Also they all wanna bang you too much (regardless of sexuality) so none could accept being friends with you without wanting to take your relationship to the next step (aka banging).
Le sigh. Some people don't understand that cool geniuses don't have time to waste on such pointless things like bathing and brushing your teeth. If my current teeth go bad and fall out, I'll just get ROBOT TEETH (which will be stronger and metal so I can eat Cinnamon Toast Crunch without it hurting).
For as cool and smart and hot as you are, there will always be others who are jealous of your qualities and try to bring you down to their level. But at the same time, their mean nickname for you DOES have "Captain" in it, meaning they respect you because that's a pretty high army rank.
Sorry ladies, but none of you have anything on the raw sexuality of the blue blur.
When I say smooth lines like "Hello, human with two X chromosomes - I find your vision-balls (aka your eyes) extremely frivolous (aka hot), therefore I would like to take you to my quarters (aka my room) for sexual relations (aka banging)" the X-chromosome-having ladies (science term, nbd) just call me names and laugh at me and walk away.
Then other times they say "you know you're actually a huge idiot, right?" and "No one will ever want to be around you so long as you're a weird condescending smelly jerk to everyone, Captain Shitpants" and other things that make you finally pause and reflect upon yourself and your actions....and make you realize you ARE a huge cool supergenius and this X-chromosome-haver is actually just super jealous that they're not as smart as you are.
Now excuse me, I have to go enjoy some academic pursuits (aka "watch Rick & Morty").