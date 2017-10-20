Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
10 Spooky Kids Drawings That Will Make You Believe In Monsters
Willie Muse
@Williesillie2
October 20, 2017
I don't usually get creeped out by small things, but the other day I was babysitting my little nephew Jeremy and they have me a little freaked.
According to Jeremy he's been seeing this monster and well...have a look for yourself
My nephew says this thing has bright orange skin and beady black eyes....
A small crooked is plastered atop its sagging, ancient jowls...
A rough, spidnly patch of wild fur sits atop its slowly decaying head...
To even gaze upon its face is enough to make you go mad...
Jeremy says the creature sneaks into your house at night through your television and inflicts fear into your heart...
It speaks in an incomprehensible language that no sane man can understand....
But those who do hear its words are said to be driven to commit heinous actions...
They slowly devolve into an army of little green creatures who wreak havoc on the world in an attempt to do the creature's bidding....
The creature will say or do anything to further its own agenda. It will sew discord, tell lies, and create confusion so long as it means it gets its way...
But the scariest thing of all is that Jeremy says that the creature doesn't even believe the horrors that come out of its own mouth. The only thing this monster cares about is itself. So long as it can keep its massive ego fed, this horrible creature is willing to let the world burn right in front of our very eyes...
I tried to tell Jeremy that monsters like that couldn't actually exist but I have to admit these pictures still send a bit of a chill down my spine. I mean, imagine if something like this was real. That would be downright terrifying.
Filed Under:
Monsters
IRL
trump
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.