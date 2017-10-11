Wow - in a year filled with celebrities of all stripes being openly critical of President Donald Trump, few have laid out blows quite as devastating as Eminem's incendiary verses about our current Commander-in-Chief. Eminem is not quite as prominent in the world of rap and hip-hop as he once was, but there's no denying his influence or his talent - when he speaks, people listen. And while he rarely gets explicitly political, the current administration's controversial actions have left Mr. Marshall Mathers with no choice but to drop these powerful rhymes:





Eminem begins in a parking garage, surrounded by his compatriots - he leaves the group and approaches a camera, and speaking directly to the audience, renounces Trumpism "in a major way." Powerful.







Trump has infamously taken the term "fake news" and shifted it to apply to any news item that appears to be critical of himself or his allies - but Eminem again turns that on him, saying that Trump's own "baloney" is the real "fake news." Incredible.







Eminem does not mince words - he gets straight to the point, rhythmically criticizing Trump's nigh-obsession with Twitter and golf, often at the cost of his own policy goals and the guidance of his advisors. And then, Eminem finishes him off with an incredible critique of the president's intellect. Amazing.







No one can forget Trump's bizarre "covfefe" tweet from a few months back - least of all Eminem, who blazingly reminds Trump that his slip-ups will NOT go unnoticed. Be warned - Eminem is watching.







Eminem likes watching John Oliver, which is refreshing - John Oliver's a pretty great compromise between comedian and deep-dive journalism. He gets some flack for the overindulgent blogosphere framing of his bits ("John Oliver EVISCERATES another thing!") but his program is genuinely informative and very funny. I'm not really sure why he chose this moment to give John Oliver a call-out, but I can't really disagree with it.







In the final verse, Eminem becomes aware that he's in a video and of the editing methods being used on it - which is disconcerting, but then he flips it around on Donald Trump (who has been pushing a ban on individuals from certain Muslim-majority nations) by saying it is actually HE who should be banned.

Powerful. Thank you, Eminem.