What You'll Need

A single condiment packet from McDonald's that ISN'T Sezchuan Sauce.

An undeserved sense of entitlement.

How To Sell It

Be so obnoxious and awful that you ruin something that used to be fun for everyone else.







What You'll Need:

A printed out picture of Ed Sheeran



How You'll Sell It:



Anger friends by having the pop star appear in places he doesn't belong.













What You'll Need:

Two Friends

Some paper

How to Sell It:

Be funny at first, before ultimately overdoing it.







What You'll Need:

Nothing

How to Sell It:

Remind your friends that Pennywise can take any form. Everyone is bound to be someone's greatest fear, right?





What You'll Need:

A White Sheet

A Marke

How You'll Sell It:

Use the sheet to cover your face so that nobody can see how sad the current state of the world has made you.