You may have heard that Beyonce has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action/CGI remake of Disney's The Lion King, alongside Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa. This is a pretty big deal - not only is Beyonce legitimately probably the biggest and most influential celebrity in the world, but she rarely commits to film projects nowadays. In light of this development, we have a few theories on things that might get changed from the original Lion King in order to properly accommodate Beyonce's involvement.







1. Nala is the main character. Both Mufasa AND Simba get trampled by the wildebeest stampede.

It's called The Lion Queen now and absolutely no one is going to complain about that.







2. Nala immediately exposes Scar's treachery and murderous scheme. The other lions surround and kill him. Nala nods, approvingly.

Also, Scar is voiced by Jay-Z. His final words are "I'M SORRY BEY, I DESERVE THIS."







3. Beyonce will not be replaced by a CGI lion. She will just appear as herself, because actual Beyonce is far more fierce and intimidating than an actual lion.

Also, all of the characters will refer to Nala as "Beyonce."







4. Instead of traditional Lion King songs like "I Just Can't Wait To Be King", Nala will perform a 47-minute visual album exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and trust.

In addition, Elton John will be hunted down and murdered if he dares speak one word against this.







5. It will be released exclusively on Tidal.

Sorry.