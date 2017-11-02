You may have heard that Beyonce has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action/CGI remake of Disney's The Lion King, alongside Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa. This is a pretty big deal - not only is Beyonce legitimately probably the biggest and most influential celebrity in the world, but she rarely commits to film projects nowadays. In light of this development, we have a few theories on things that might get changed from the original Lion King in order to properly accommodate Beyonce's involvement.
It's called The Lion Queen now and absolutely no one is going to complain about that.
Also, Scar is voiced by Jay-Z. His final words are "I'M SORRY BEY, I DESERVE THIS."
Also, all of the characters will refer to Nala as "Beyonce."
In addition, Elton John will be hunted down and murdered if he dares speak one word against this.
Sorry.