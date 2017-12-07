Roy Moore spokeswoman confirms that she thinks the accusations against Moore are result of a conspiracy involving the Washington Post, George Soros, the DNC, Mitch McConnell, mainstream Republicans, homosexuals, transgender people & criminals, among others pic.twitter.com/NhmhvsOZT3 -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2017



Embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama has spent the last month or so fending off stories and accusations of inappropriate sexual contact with teenage women - stories his campaign has wavered between outright denying and offering half-hearted explanations for. Their excuses have ranged between the women are all liars, that they're being paid to hurt his campaign, or that he usually didn't date teenagers (but may have slipped up a few times).

Now, Moore's representatives (and Moore himself) are claiming a widescale conspiracy theory against his campaign as being responsible for the onslaught of accusations. And in fact, we've been able to acquire an excerpt from the secret conspiracy meeting that led to this. This should clear up any misconceptions you have around the story:





