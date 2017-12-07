Roy Moore spokeswoman confirms that she thinks the accusations against Moore are result of a conspiracy involving the Washington Post, George Soros, the DNC, Mitch McConnell, mainstream Republicans, homosexuals, transgender people & criminals, among others pic.twitter.com/NhmhvsOZT3
Embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama has spent the last month or so fending off stories and accusations of inappropriate sexual contact with teenage women - stories his campaign has wavered between outright denying and offering half-hearted explanations for. Their excuses have ranged between the women are all liars, that they're being paid to hurt his campaign, or that he usually didn't date teenagers (but may have slipped up a few times).
Now, Moore's representatives (and Moore himself) are claiming a widescale conspiracy theory against his campaign as being responsible for the onslaught of accusations. And in fact, we've been able to acquire an excerpt from the secret conspiracy meeting that led to this. This should clear up any misconceptions you have around the story:
Hey everyone, let's bring this meeting to order.
One second, just finishing up something here.
Okay guys, I'm ready to start.
About time, George!
Can we hurry this up? We've all got to do SICKO THINGS in bathrooms across the country.
Yeah, we've got some crimes to get to, since we're criminals.
Okay, so first things first, how do we stop genius patriot and constitutional conservative Judge Roy Moore from his easy path to victory?
A good Christian man with that much integrity and patriotism? There's no way to stop such an American hero.
He's too scandal-free! There's nothing we can do.
We could try bringing up the time he was removed from the bench for his violation of the Supreme Court's ruling on marriage equality, or the time he said Muslims shouldn't be allowed in Congress, or blamed mass shootings and 9/11 on people being less religious?
But he's right about all of that.
He's right about all of it. All of those things are normal and correct.
But wait a second - what if we MADE UP some FAKE NEWS about Roy Moore pursuing high school teenagers?
There's definitely nothing wrong with that, FYI. Not that he did it, but if he did, it would be okay. He would have been very respectful in romantically courting those children.
Agreed, it was a different time. Everyone is too PC these days. You know, in the Bible, Mary was pregnant when she was only 13. Are we saying we're better than the Bible?
I wasn't paying attention, what we are we talking about?
This is perfect - we'll make up fake accusers who say Roy Moore creeped on them as young girls and signed their yearbooks and got banned from the mall.
And the lamestream media will believe it! And only because a bunch of credible witnesses and accusers come forth to detail Roy Moore's consistently lecherous behavior.
I love being deceitful and corrupt to derail a God-fearing honest man like Judge Roy Moore and sully his otherwise sterling reputation of bigotry and hatefulness.
So what's next on the agenda?
I'm getting a little hungry - maybe lunch?
Hahaha, oh George!