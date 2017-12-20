1. When The Time Comes To Make Plans, It Makes You Have To Seriously Evaluate Where You Guys Are At In Your Relationship

The holidays are important in a relationship, but they are also a bit of a minefield. For starters, when it comes time to make your plans, it inevitably becomes a take a crash course in whether or not you're "there yet." Broaching the subject is incredibly awkward because you're never totally sure if you're on the same page, and if for some reason you're not, then things can get....unfortunate. If you could avoid it, you would. Unfortunately, the holidays are an inevitable onslaught that wait for no man!



2. If You DO Decide To Spend Them Together, You're Then Faced With The Unpleasant Task Of Juggling Each Other's Family Plan

Fun Fact: Your family plans will be diametrically at odds with the plans of your significant other's family. Choosing between one or the other will lead to all sorts of headaches, so instead you'll have to plan a schedule that defies the rules of time and space in order to make everyone happy...Of course, nobody will be happy in the end, but at least you can say you tried.



3. Giving Gifts Is Not An Act Of Love But A Test Of How Well You Know Somebody

Giving gifts is always hard, but when you're in a relationship, it becomes infinitely more stressful. A lot rides on the gift you give the person you're dating. A good gift can be a sign that you know them and are attuned to their needs. A bad gift can be a sign that...well, that you're a trash person. It can feel like you're essentially handing them a box that contains the future of your relationship wrapped in a bow, and that can be very stressful.





4. Their Traditions Will SUCK But You Have To Do Them Anyway



Christmas traditions are fun, but their appeal relies heavily on nostalgia goggles. When you're in a relationship you won't have that luxury. You'll have to come into things as an adult that aren't enjoyable unless you grew up with them. What's worse is you'll have to act like you like them because they mean a lot to the person you love. Depending on how long the two of you last, you may well be roping yourself into a lifelong lie that you'll have to keep until you blurt out a confession during some weird holiday fights that you'll have years from now. Speaking of...

5. Weird Fights Are Inevitable

They call it the most wonderful time of the year, but when you're in a relationship, the holidays can also be one of the loudest. All the stress and all the activity turns your life into a pressure cooker where the weirdest thing can set someone off. Obviously it's nice to have someone this time of year, but things aren't always all that merry.