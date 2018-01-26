

Hey there, friend. Don't say that! Insecurities get the better of all of us now and then, but it's important that you fight against them. It can be hard, but here are some tips to help you!

1. Try to remember that you're not special. Everyone else is going through similar things.

Just because they look happy in a picture doesn't mean that's how they always feel. But I see your point, so let's go a different way with it:

2. Try not to compare yourself to other people at all. Try to just focus on yourself for a little.

No...I know...I mean focus on yourself in a good way. Try this....

3. Instead of focusing on the negatives, try to take stock of all the positives you have in your life.

Okay, I'm starting to think you might be trying to make yourself sad at this point. Maybe this will help....

4. Go for a walk to clear your thoughts.

Jesus christ, you're frustrating. Okay fine, maybe being alone with your thoughts isn't the best idea. Maybe you should...

5. Listen to some music to help drown out the negative thoughts.

OH. MY. GOD.



YES! YOU ARE NOT ADELE! VERY FEW PEOPLE ARE ADELE!

I AM TRYING TO HELP YOU HERE BUT I CAN'T HELP YOU UNLESS YOU AT LEAST TRY TO WORK WITH ME!



LIKE HONESTLY, WHAT DO YOU WANT? WHAT DO YOU NEED TO MAKE YOURSELF HAPPY? DO YOU WANT SOMEONE TO LITERALLY COME UP AND SAY YOU'RE PERFECT AND GOOD AT STUFF AND EVERYONE LOVES YOU?

WELL THAT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. YOU CAN'T WAIT AROUND FOR SOMEONE TO...

Holy....Holy shit! There you go. That...That actually happened! How are you feeling? Are you happy now?

JESUS. FUCKING. CHRIST. YOU KNOW WHAT? I'M DONE TRYING.