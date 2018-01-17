10-9. Don't Stop Believing by Journey and Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

These two songs are cliches at karaoke but they're cliches for a reason. To use a sports metaphor, singing one of these is like playing Backyard Baseball with a million juice boxes at your disposal.....I didn't play sports. If you're not feeling creative, these songs will get everyone singing along with you. That said, you will 100% not be the only person singing them tonight, so you might also wanna look out for something a little bit more creative.

8. Aaron's Party by Aaron Carter

Rapping is ideal for karaoke because it doesn't often require to hit many notes. That said, unless you're an actual rapper, it is incredibly hard to rap without looking incredibly lame. This is why you need to start with something lame then take it from there, and you can't get much lamer than Aaron's Party. The song is easy and fun to sing without making anyone think that your trying to take yourself too seriously. On top of that, it's actually a pretty good song. Lame, yes but fun nonetheless.

7. Anything by An Early 2000s Boy Band

Yeah, boy bands were annoying as hell...Back in the day. Now that they're not quite as ubiquitous though, we can finally take a step back and say that theis music, while shitty, was actually pretty fun. I mean think about it, stuff from the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC was scientifically designed to appeal to a group of screaming 12 year old girls, and mentally, the drunken crowd at a karaoke bar isn't all that different. As such, songs like "I Want It That Way" and "Bye, Bye, Bye" will always crush.

6. Survivor By Destiny's Child

When you sign up to do karaoke, you're goal is simple: For one brief, fleeting moment, you want to feel like Beyonce. Here's the thing, though: You're not Beyonce, and you never will be. That said, you might still have a shot at being Michelle and for that reason you should consider doing a song by Destiny's Child. My suggestion on that front is "Survivor." It'll pump up a crowd and make you feel as connected to Queen Bey as humanly possible.

5. Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

There are a few songs so irresistibly good that they're impossible not to immediately start singing along with. This is one of those songs. Start singing "Time after Time" at karaoke and I promise you won't have to do much work because everyone else will already be crooning over you anyway. Everyone will have fun, and you'll get all the credit for picking it.

4. Sk8r Boi by Avril Lavigne

At the end of the day, karaoke is very stupid. As such, some of the best songs to sing are also quite stupid as well. Case in point: Sk8r Boi. The song was practically designed to be drunkenly screamed into a microphone. What's more, the words are mind numbing ly easy, so you probably won't for even need a prompter, leaving you free to look out at the adoring crowd that your song choice is sure to bring.

3. Anything by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty or John Mellencamp

These three artists are all perfect for karaoke: They write fun, anthemic songs that everyone knows across generations. Everyone will know the words and you'll feel like a badass populist rockstar just like these three gentlemen. Granted, you may want to tailor your pick depending on where you are: go Springsteen on the east coast and switch to Mellencamp when you're in the Midwest. That said, there are enough classics between these three rockers that you're bound to find a song that will rock everyone's socks off.

2. Literally Any Disney Song

Everyone loves them. Everyone knows the words. Everyone wants to sing along to every last song that's ever been in and animated Disney Musical. There are no wrong answers.

1. Just a Friend by Biz Markie

"Just a Friend" checks literally all the boxes of a karaoke song. It is beloved, but not so beloved that everyone else will be singing it too. It's old enough that everyone knows it, but still manages to cross generation and appeal to the youth. Best of all though, it was designed to be sung offkey so there's literally no way you can fuck it up. This song is a deadly assassin of karaoke. Take my advice and sing this next time you're in need of a song to embarrass yourself with. You can thank me later.