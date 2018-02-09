1. The Way-Too-Affectionate Lovers

Love is a beautiful thing....in theory. Watching it play out in front of you is a completely different matter. Unfortunately, everyone has at least one couple in their life that thinks that just because they have sex behind closed doors, that gives them the right to conduct their foreplay in public where everyone can see it. They kiss. The cuddle. They call each other gross names. They do just about everything that can that would make an onlooker feel uncomfortable short of actual penetration. It's....well it's, whatever the opposite of adorable is.







2. The Fighters

On the other end of the spectrum is the couple who literally can't finish a sentence without taking a dig at the person they claim to be in love with. They broadcast any slight dissatisfaction they have with the other person in the most uncomfortable manner imaginable for those around them. They say it's out of love, but holy shit does it feel mean. The only reason you can think of that they haven't called it quits is the no doubt amazing make up sex that they must be having on a daily basis.

3. The Performers

The couples who constantly fight are mean, but at least they're honest. That's not the case with this couple. For them, love is a performance piece. They Instagram every interaction they've ever had. Rather than enjoying a kiss, they use it as an opportunity to pose for a Facebook picture. They talk about their SO to you, more than you've ever seen them actually talk to one another. It almost seems like they'd rather the rest of the world think they were in a happy relationship than to actually be in a happy relationship. Unfortunately for them, though, nobody cares as much as they want them to.

4. The Ones Who Try To Include You In Everything

When two people pair off, it can suck that you don't get to see them as much anymore. What sucks even more, however, is when you do. Every now and then, you'll be friends with a couple who will do their best to include you in more things than you'd like. It's like they can smell the single on you. They invite you to third wheel things that really should have been kept at two wheels, then try to casually act like you're all just friends hanging out, completely ignoring the fact that they are, in fact, fucking. The gesture is nice, but at a certain point you'd rather just be left out.

5. The Doomed Relationship

Sometimes it's easier to see things clearly when you're on the outside looking in. Too bad, you're the one on the outside. You know exactly where this relationship is headed and it's not towards the altar. Being around them feels like you're keeping some sort of horrible secret that you can never EVER say out loud....unless its behind the couple's back. The worst part of all of it, though, is having to act surprised when they actually do break up.

6. The Relationship You Actually Like

This is the couple that everyone thinks they are, but very few actually are. Every now and then, you'll be friends with a couple who nails it. They're good together. They're good in a group. You like them individually and somehow you don't hate the fact that they're in love. You hope this couple is in it for the long run, so of course they end up breaking up. That's when you must deal with the darkside of actually liking a couple: Picking a side in the split.