Does the fact that Chloe Kim and Red Gerard, both insanely cool and funny 17 year olds, being Olympic Gold Medalists make you feel a little bad about yourself?

Well don't worry, because we here at CollegeHumor want to remind you that they are the outliers and most 17 year olds are pieces of shit whose resumes are a lot less impressive.

1.

undefined

2.

undefined

3.

undefined

4.

undefined

5.

undefined

6.

undefined

7.

What All 17 Year Olds Who Aren't Winning Olympic Golds Are Doing

8.

undefined

9.

undefined