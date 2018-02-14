Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
What All 17 Year Olds Who Aren't Winning Olympic Golds Are Doing
*Ryan*
and
Amir Khan
@ryguyguyry
February 14, 2018
Does the fact that
Chloe Kim
and
Red Gerard
, both insanely cool and funny 17 year olds, being Olympic Gold Medalists make you feel a little bad about yourself?
Well don't worry, because we here at CollegeHumor want to remind you that they are the outliers and most 17 year olds are pieces of shit whose resumes are a lot less impressive.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Filed Under:
olympics
teens
IRL
profiles
teenagers
types guides
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.