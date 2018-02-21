AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! (February 21st, 2018 Edition)

Florida state House votes 36-71 against motion to hear bill banning assault rifles, effectively killing the measure. https://t.co/GR3bAZGVBh
-- The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2018
Florida House declares pornography as a health risk https://t.co/wERncU8FZ9 pic.twitter.com/refvCCHd9j
-- Amy Hollyfield (@amy_hollyfield) February 20, 2018
UPDATE: Fake story smearing survivor of Parkland massacre as an FBI plant has been shared almost 11K times on Facebook. Has 37K total engagements (Likes, comments, shares) https://t.co/7VuGBOJXBA
-- Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2018
Trump Jr. 'liked' tweets attacking a Florida massacre survivor https://t.co/YBdwwDOWVy pic.twitter.com/wbugrIyA9i
-- New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2018
You. Have. Got. To. Be. Shitting. Me. pic.twitter.com/TK2Etc0GdU
-- badly drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) February 19, 2018
via BoingBoing
GOP threatens to cut off U.S. funding for the World Health Organization's cancer research over its finding that an active ingredient in herbicide Roundup is probably carcinogenic to humans. https://t.co/TqcKIvNmNR
-- AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 6, 2018
via The Economist