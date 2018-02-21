AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! (February 21st, 2018 Edition)

UPDATE: Fake story smearing survivor of Parkland massacre as an FBI plant has been shared almost 11K times on Facebook. Has 37K total engagements (Likes, comments, shares) https://t.co/7VuGBOJXBA

via BoingBoing

GOP threatens to cut off U.S. funding for the World Health Organization's cancer research over its finding that an active ingredient in herbicide Roundup is probably carcinogenic to humans. https://t.co/TqcKIvNmNR