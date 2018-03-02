Videos
All Originals
Adam Ruins Everything
Batman
Hardly Working
Jake and Amir
Comics
Love/Relationships
Movies/TV
Food
WTF
Life
Politics
All Articles
Shop
CollegeHumor
Follow
We Used a Predictive Keyboard to Create The Ultimate Oscar Ballot
*Ryan*
,
Willie Muse
, and
Amir Khan
@ryguyguyry
March 2, 2018
Our office loves Oscar season, and after filling out our
regular ass ballots
, we were hungry for more. Which is why we combed through every single Academy Award nominee in history and fed them into the
Botnik predictive text writer
which created it's own Oscar Ballot using super smart robot technology that will one day make us obsolete. Now cast your vote - if you get them all right we legally owe you $500,000.
Filed Under:
movies
satire
hollywood
parody
oscars
ballots
nominees
predictive keyboard
AI
Comments
We like you. Do you like us too?
Don't ask me again.