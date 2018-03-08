1. The Overly Dramatic One

When we're younger, we have a very limited sense of the world, and it makes us think that our problems are the first problems that have ever existed in the world. While you can't stop a teen from being dramatic, that doesn't mean they should have an outlet to post their drama for the whole world to see. There's nothing worse than looking at old Facebook posts and being reminded of what you thought counted as hardship. Not only does it make you embarrassed that any iteration of you was that Whitney, but it also makes you jealous that your present day problems aren't that simple.







2. The One That Shows How Narrow Your World View Was

Your narrow world view wasn't just for thing that caused you strife. It also informed the things you liked....the trivial, mundane things you liked. It's a weird feeling seeing an old post mentioning something you've long since forgot and remembering that at one point that thing was the only thing that matter to you. What's worse is seeing the way you talked about the objectively niche topic as though anyone but you knew what the hell you were talking about and/or cared.

3. The Musical Tastes That Haven't Aged Well







Music is an important part of your adolescence and forging your identity. Unfortunately, you don't always get it right on the first tries. The first time you hear a song in your teen years, it can hit you in just the right way that it sets your soul on fire. Get a little wiser and listen to it a couple more times, though, and suddenly it starts to sound a little different. It hard to go back and remember how you felt the first time you heard something, so seeing years old written reminders on social media feels.....not great.







4. Political Posts

Honestly, nobody really knows what the hell their talking about when discussing politics. Some are more informed than others, but at the end of the day political statements are just a guessing game designed to show that you think you know better than literally everyone else in the world. This is especially true for teens who try to throw their hat into the political realm because, let's be real: Nobody thinks they know everything, but actually knows nothing, more than teens? Seeing an old political post you made is basically just a reminder of how dumb you were. Furthermore, when you realize you have no idea what the hell politics you were talking about to begin with anymore, it makes you feel old as well.







5. "Deep" Posts

If you've never heard a cliche before, it can sound pretty remarkable. After all, there's a reason these things become cliche! As such, when you're a teen, certain things feel deeper to you than they actually are. You feel like you're discovering some great secret of the world when, in reality, you're just regurgitating things that anyone slightly older than you have already heard a million times before. It may have touched you all those years ago, but seeing the thing that you thought was deep years later on Facebook is just painful.







6. Pictures

Seriously, just pictures. Like all of them. If you're not a fully formed adult yet, any picture you take of yourself will more than likely get you red in the face. Posting them to the internet is....not wise.