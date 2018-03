REASONS WHY BRING DOG HOME GOOD

1. GOOD FRIEND COMPANION

NEED FRIEND TOO LONELY? DOG FIX, DOG IS FRIEND NOW. WOOF WOOF HELLO WELCOME HOME FRIEND HERE, FRIEND ALWAYS HERE SORRY PEE ON RUG NOT HAPPEN AGAIN







2. ENJOY TWO SNUGGLE ALSO SCRATCH ON BELLY

VERY WARM FUZZY FEELING HUGS AFFECTION WITH DOG ALL THE TIME. WOOF GOOD NICE FEELING YOU ENJOY, WITH DOG!







3. EAT FOOD ON GROUND SUMTIMES WHEN DROP

OOPS FOOD NOW BAD RIGHT? WRONG DOG EAT DOG CLEAN IT RIGHT UP WOOF WOOF NO MORE PROBLEM THANK YOU DOG







4. MEET OTHER HUMAN WITH DOG, GOOD NICE

OTHER HUMAN WITH DOG LIKES DOG WITH HUMAN (YOU) WOOF WOOF! NOW FRIENDS ROOMMATES LOVERS, ALL THANK TO DOG WOW







5. GOOD PROTECT

INVADERS FLEE, DOG BARKS BITES ELIMINATES WOOF WOOF BARK BARK RUFF RUFF GO AWAY THIS DOG HOME NOT YOU HOME NO NO WOOF WOOF!!! AH SORRY DELIVERY MAN THAT ONE TIME MISTAKE NOT HAPPEN AGAIN DOG APOLOGIZE







6. PICTURES GOOD COMPUTER

WOW AIM PHONE TO DOG CAPTURE IMAGE PUT TO INTERNET BIG POPULAR WOW. NEW FRIENDS NEW LIKES ALL DOG THANKS WOW SO HAPPY TO HAVE DOG DOG BRING LOVE LIKES SUCCESS FEELINGS WARMTH SORRY AGAIN ABOUT RUG LAST TIME PROMISE