Facebook has recently come under fire for using personality quizzes as a way to gain access to its users personal information. We here at CollegeHumor would like to assure you that we do not condone such behavior and would never engage in such underhanded tactics.

On a completely unrelated note, please enjoy our newest personality quiz:

Question 1: A big part of every Pokemon's identity is their typing. What type of Pokemon would you be if you were a Pokemon?



Question 2: Ash Ketchum began his epic journey in Pallet Town. What town did you grow up in?











Question 3: Ghost trainer Agatha proved that grannies everywhere could be tough by becoming one of the most feared members of the Elite 4. What was your grandmother's maiden name?









Question 4: Each region has its own Pokemon Professor Named After A Tree. What Elementary School did you attend?



Question 5: The PC storage system is an integral part of any Pokemon Master's journey. What password do you us to access YOUR PC?

Question 6: In Generation 1, Pin Missile was the best move for taking down Psychic Type pokemon. What is your pin number?









Question 7: Okay, and what bank do you belong to real quick?





Question 8: The Pokemon Shuckle is a Bug/Rock Type Pokemon. What are the last four digits of your social security number?