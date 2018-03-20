The announcement that Cynthia Nixon - famous for her role as lawyer/mother Miranda Hobbes on the popular HBO series 'Sex and the City' - is running for Governor of New York took many by surprise. After all, she's primarily known as a film and theatre actress - not a politician, despite her long history of involvement in the political sphere. But we were able to track down a lost script for an unfilmed episode of 'Sex and the City' that predicted all of this. Here's the logline and a few notable excerpts - we think you'll find them as fascinating as we did!

"Cuomo-sexual": When Miranda tells the group she's running for Governor of New York, they all re-examine the way they're governing their own lives.









CARRIE

(narrating)

Everyone seems to be running somewhere in New York - whether it's a businessman late for a meeting, or a commuter who just NEEDS to catch that subway car. But something I never expected to see someone close to me running for was....governor.













EXT. CAFE - DAY

CARRIE, MIRANDA, CHARLOTTE, and SAMANTHA are all sitting at a table at a fancy cafe, sipping on cosmopolitans.







CARRIE

You're running for governor?







MIRANDA

Well, it's easier than running at the gym.







SAMANTHA

Who cares about taking an election when you can take an erection?







CHARLOTTE

Do you really think you can beat Andrew Cuomo?







SAMANTHA

I'll tell you who's going to beat Andrew Cuomo...off!







MIRANDA

Sure, I think I can top him.







SAMANTHA

Sorry Miranda, but he's got my vote. You might say I've got Cuomo-sexual tendencies!







CHARLOTTE

You can't be serious! You like Andrew Cuomo?







SAMANTHA

He can't fix the subways, but he sure can make my underground work.







CARRIE

Running for governor is like trying to date an entire state - you have to convince everyone in New York you're worth going to second base with.







MIRANDA

Hey - if I can do something about our underfunded public school system, it'll be worth New Yorkers awkwardly fiddling with my bra strap.







CARRIE

(narrating)

I couldn't help but wonder - if Miranda was ready to govern an entire state, why couldn't I govern my relationship with Big?













INT. DEBATE HALL - NIGHT







CHARLOTTE

I think Miranda's ahead!







SAMANTHA

(nodding towards Cuomo)

I'll tell you who's going to get some head...







CHARLOTTE

What're you talking about?







SAMANTHA

He winked at me during the question about sexual harassment in politics.







CHARLOTTE

Oh, you're being ridiculous, Samantha.







SAMANTHA

Am I? When he gives me my O, all that'll be left in "Cuomo" will be...







CHARLOTTE

Samantha, don't do it.







SAMANTHA

CUM.







CHARLOTTE

WHY ARE WE FRIENDS?













INT. BIG'S APARTMENT - NIGHT







BIG

You know I'm a big donor to Cuomo.







CARRIE

You're a Cuomo-sexual too?







BIG

Well, I wouldn't go that far - but I'm definitely in bed with him.







CARRIE

But we have to support Miranda - she's going to fix the subways.







BIG

When was the last time you took the subway?







CARRIE

(narrating)

Just like the New York City subway, clearly Big and I had some issues beneath the surface.







BIG

Hey, by the way, I just checked our credit card bills - did you spend $700 on mid-afternoon cosmos today?







CARRIE

(narrating)

How could I sleep in the same bed with Big, when we were each in bed with different candidates?







BIG

Don't you all have jobs? I really don't understand how you're able to do this literally every day.







CARRIE

(narrating)

Was there a bed big enough for all of us?







BIG

I think you might be an alcoholic, Carrie.















INT. HOBBES CAMPAIGN HEADQUARTERS - NIGHT







CARRIE

I can't believe it, Miranda - you won! Cheers!







Carrie pulls a bottle of vodka out of her Louis Vuitton purse and chugs it alone.







MIRANDA

I know! I really appreciate you convincing Big to donate to-







Samantha bursts through the doors.







SAMANTHA

I fucked Andrew Cuomo.







CHARLOTTE

(aghast)

Samantha!







CARRIE

How was it?







SAMANTHA

Well let's just say he polled very well in Vagina County.







MIRANDA

Anyways, I'd better go prepare my victory speech.







Miranda leaves.







SAMANTHA

You might say he won the Erectoral College.







CARRIE

I don't think that metaphor works for governors, Sam-







SAMANTHA

(interrupting)

HE ATE MY ASSHOLE FOR TWENTY MINUTES STRAIGHT.







CHARLOTTE

THAT'S NOT A PUN, YOU DUMBASS.







CARRIE

(narrating)

The whole election made me realize something - sometimes a relationship is like a democracy. [pause] Except with sex.







