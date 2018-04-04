The 10 Worst Things About Having a Baby

It's like - hey! Stop being the most precious thing in the entire world and making my heart swell with emotions I never before knew were possible! Ugh!
Wow, I mean - I can only post SO many cute, adorable photos a day! And it's not really fair to OTHER people on Instagram and Facebook, because my photos are just too engaging and incredible and so it always buries THEIR posts in the algorithm.
You know that feeling when life suddenly clicks into place WAY TOO MUCH and you just know exactly what you're doing and why? C'mon -
Jesus Christ she was doing so good with sleep and now she's regressing and I'm trying to rock her back to sleep and I have to wake up for work in like 2 hours and now I'm going to be exhausted all day fuck fuck FUCK
UGH - her pure, unfiltered joy is just TOO AMAZING. It's almost unfair how incredible everything she does makes you feel lighter than air and happier than you've ever been.
Oh my god what I get fired or the stock market crashes and destroys the economy and I can't afford anything or what if she gets baby cancer and I lose my health insurance crap crap crap CRAP shit
Ugggggggh....she is becoming a person before my very eyes (which are filled with tears caused by a level of jubilation I never before thought possible) and it is an absolute privilege to behold.
i cant go out unless we find a babysitter and she's so little what if the babysitter does something wrong what if the baby stops breathing will the babysitter know to check that she's breathing OH GOD???
I AM RUINING THIS CHILD'S LIFE WITH MY IGNORANCE AND NEGLIGENCE OH GOD HELP ME
Also, my stress disappears TOO much when she runs up to hug me when I get home every night.