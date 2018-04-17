The real magic behind Reddit is that it is such a diverse mix of individuals, communities, and perspectives - if you know where to look. There exists a stereotype of an average Redditor - young-ish male, geeky, antisocial, and probably a little misogynistic / racist - but it's not an entirely fair one. Sure, you can find PLENTY of those types on Reddit (particularly amongst its most populous and casual subreddit communities, like r/funny and r/videos), but Reddit is FILLED TO THE BRIM with smaller communities that most visitors to the site/app may never be aware exist. There are over one million individual subreddits - and while many of those are abandoned or just extremely small, plenty are reasonably sizable and active. And specific. VERY SPECIFIC.

But amongst this multitude of subreddits, there exists one that is particularly unique - because it is SO specific, SO brutally honest and self-critical about itself, and...nearly impossible to remember the name of. Because it's an acronym that's 20 characters long. Of course, I'm referring to r/UNBGBBIIVCHIDCTIICBG.

At over 400,000 subscribers (as of this writing), it ranks amongst the top 250 of all subreddits - despite having one of the most convoluted and impossible-to-remember names. It gets immediately referenced in the comment threads of other subreddits frequently (namely r/gifs and r/pics). And the reason is because referencing it is basically users either being incredibly honestly about themselves, or calling out everyone else for their incredibly specific reaction.

You see, the subreddit's acronym stands for "Upvoted Not Because Girl, But Because It Is Very Cool; However, I Do Concede That I Initially Clicked Because Girl."

The general ethos of the subreddit (if that acronym is still escaping your grasp a bit) is summed up by the mods with these three rules regarding the type of content allowed in the sub:

The Post Should Be Interesting If it's being upvoted at a percentage above 75%, then it's more than likely interesting. However, submissions that focus mainly on bland or titillating content will be removed. That includes fail posts, which are not allowed here. Also, if you want to see girls in yoga pants doing typical yoga moves that most yogi can do, there are other subs for you to subscribe to. Any post being removed to the above can result in a one year ban on your account. Low-Voted posts will be removed.



No Sexual Attention or NSFW Content Do not post comments or titles that sexually objectify women in any way. Do not make sexual puns. Do not post NotSafeForWork content anywhere in this sub. Do not link to any nsfw content or subs. And don't be surprised if you get a one year ban on your account or shadowbanned on flagrant comments for ignoring this rule.



The Post Must Reference A Female This sub is more than just a thumbnail and the post itself is more important than a thumbnail. This sub is popular and old enough now that it is obvious you clicked because of girl just because she was posted in this sub. However, in keeping with the theme of the sub, if a girl is not visible in the thumbnail, then put her in the title somehow. Keep in mind that just because you don't see her in the thumbnail doesn't mean she can't be seen by other people using different devices.

So basically - it's a subreddit for a very specific type of behavior that exists on Reddit, unique to their platform. Before clicking on a media link (for videos, gifs, or pictures), people get a smal thumbnail that previews what the content will look like. More often than not, thumbnails that feature a seemingly-attractive woman TENDS to get more attention and engagement than the average post (as someone who's made lots of internet content at CollegeHumor and Dorkly and has seen traffic reports and analytics, this rings EXTREMELY TRUE to me). But the kind of content that is just that - an attractive lady - is a little dull. This subreddit is for people who clicked to see the attractive woman, but ENGAGED with the post by upvoting because the gif or video featured something particularly impressive or cool. It's deeply honest and revealing - there's a certain sadness in admitting you were just clicking something because you were mildly turned on by a small thumbnail, only to find out the woman you were objectifying is actually a talented individual who has a lot more going for her than her looks, serving as a reminder that all women (and people in general!) have richer inner lives and things about them than just their appearance.

r/UNBGBBIIVCHIDCTIICBG was created a little over three years ago by Redditor/mod Nuke_The_Moon, inspired by a comment by AboutHelpTools3 during an inventive back and forth in the comment section of a submission to r/gifs that involved a pretty woman...who was HELLA good at smoke rings:

The amount of times that subreddit is casually referenced in the comments of dozens of subreddits (although still namely r/gifs) is pretty astounding - while there are plenty of other subs dedicated to such specific sets of emotions, none are anywhere near as popular as UNBGBBIIVCHIDCTIICBG. It's a pattern of behavior that grew so common and well-understood, that a 20 character acronym subreddit instantly became one of Reddit's most populated and active communities. And the nice thing that - while there IS a tendency to reinforce certain beauty standards amongst what gets upvoted - the core philosophy of the subreddit is to appreciate talent and skill OVER just someone being attractive, and to admit you're a horny loser who needs to be better when you're on the internet.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a few of UNBGBBIIVCHIDCTIICBG's best offerings:







via MathiasJ0rgensen







via YannisALT







via SlimJones123







via theforgottenllama







