Katie Marovitch has been a writer/performer for CollegeHumor since 2015 - you probably know her best from sketches like I Don't See Race, Your Healthy Friend Who Still Does Drugs, and Why The Hell Is He Her Boyfriend?. And NO, she doesn't have a drug problem in real life (at least, as far as I know. Drug addiction is still sadly stigmatized heavily in our society, and many hide their struggles from others to avoid being thought less of instead of searching for support or help. But yeah pretty sure Katie's clean). But for anyone who wanted to know MORE about what makes the mind of Katie Marovitch tick, we asked her 10 incredibly important and revealing questions. Enjoy!
I wrote a Thanksgiving sketch called "That turkey is a total TILF." It was about a MILF but with a turkey instead, and we all wanted to fuck it. It was super dirty and there was no way any of us would have agreed to do it. I'm glad we didn't shoot it, but it still makes me laugh.
Someone weird, like Michael Cera or Macaulay Culkin or Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter)
Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. I genuinely think we'd be best friends if we ever met.
You urinate acid. It would hurt you too and in order to use your power to stop bad guys, you would have to expose yourself and overcome bladder shyness.
No. I would argue that snakes are 100% torso (I actually tweeted this on March 15th)
Snakes are all torso. Even their dumb heads.— Katie Marovitch (@KatieMarovitch) March 16, 2018
Snakes are all torso. Even their dumb heads.
Vampire! Vampires can acquire major wealth over their lifetime, which I would enjoy. Werewolves always have messy hair and ripped clothing.
I wish it were Ravenclaw but I'm evil so Slytherin.
HONESTLY?! Just really good bread and butter. Can't stop/won't stop eating it.
A weird thing about me is that I have a hard time touching cotton. It makes me anxious for some reason. So, I'd go extra strong because I assume extra soft means it is just made with super soft cotton.
No. That's a crazy question to ask.
We've updated our Privacy Policy. For more information on how we collect, use, and share information, click here.