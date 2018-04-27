You may have been following the recent saga of Kanye West's return to Twitter - and his related endorsement of President Donald Trump and his "Make America Great Again" movement. The reaction from most people has been pure shock - after all, very very few major figures in the entertainment industry have come out as supporters of Donald Trump, let alone someone with as much superstar appeal as Kanye West. Complicating matters even more, Kanye West is (obviously) African-American - a demographic that largely despises Donald Trump (close to 95% of all African-Americans in the US disapprove of Donald Trump).

The result has been a lot of drama and conflicted feelings for many. Kanye West has long been held up as a powerful voice for African-Americans, particularly against their systemic oppression by the US Government. Hell, one of Kanye's most famous moments was calling out then-President George W. Bush during a Hurricane Katrina telethon for his inadequate response to the disaster in New Orleans and its inordinate effect on African-Americans. He literally said "George W. Bush doesn't care about black people" (while Mike Myers desperately tried to return to the cue cards). So to see Kanye embrace what many feel is an even more racist figure has been disheartening for many, including fellow musicians like John Legend.

Legend is a longtime friend and collaborator with Kanye - he played piano during Kanye's earliest version of "Gold Digger"! - and chose to privately reach out to West to discuss his recent political tweets. Kanye, being Kanye, decided to post the full texts publicly on his Twitter account, leading to even more drama.

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. -- KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

But where John Legend failed, we decided we would succeed. So we also texted Kanye West with a message of compassion and reflection - except uhhhhh I don't actually have Kanye's number so I had to just guess a lot.







ATTEMPTS 1 - 40: FAILURE

I tried texting about 40 random numbers, mostly similar to other random numbers I already had in my phone. The results were...disheartening. No responses to my message to Kanye West, which either meant they were all the wrong numbers, or Kanye West was - for some reason -hesitant to respond to my text.













ATTEMPT 41: PROGRESS!

Well, "progress" is a relative term. I got a response, and genuinely had a pretty okay back and forth with the individual in question regarding our modern political landscape (well okay also not really that but it was something).















ATTEMPT 52: FAILURE

After another couple of texts that bore no response, I finally got another bite on number 52. Sadly, it was still not the response I had been hoping for (UNLESS it was Kanye playing a devilish trick on me).







Since then, I've sent out a few more texts, but I'm beginning to get disheartened in my quest. So, if you DO have Kanye West's number, please either give it to me or send him my message. THANK YOU!