10 Celebrities, Then vs Now

Oh, shut the hell up, Neil deGrasse Tyson. You can't make fun of people for saying "awesome" when you tweet stuff like this:
A multi-paddle, multi-ball, ping pong match between two octopuses would be awesome to watch.
-- Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 22, 2013
OH, I THOUGHT "AWESOME" WAS RESERVED ONLY FOR POLIO AND MOON LANDINGS, YOU PEDANTIC BUZZKILL?
