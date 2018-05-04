10 Celebrities, Then vs Now

1. Jimmy Fallon







2. Justin Timberlake







3. Kim Kardashian

No, for real: she's famous for no real reason, she has no actual, tangible skills or talents, she's rich beyond comprehension, and her ENTIRE FAMILY is extremely famous for BEING FAMOUS AND RICH.







4. Kanye West







5. Ben Affleck







6. Jennifer Garner







7. Lindsay Lohan







8. Jimmy Kimmel







9. Drake







10. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Oh, shut the hell up, Neil deGrasse Tyson. You can't make fun of people for saying "awesome" when you tweet stuff like this:

A multi-paddle, multi-ball, ping pong match between two octopuses would be awesome to watch. -- Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 22, 2013

OH, I THOUGHT "AWESOME" WAS RESERVED ONLY FOR POLIO AND MOON LANDINGS, YOU PEDANTIC BUZZKILL?



