The tragic romance between traumatized metahuman Wanda Maximoff and ever-evolving synthetic being Vision is one of the emotional cores to Avengers: Infinity War. But given the amount of characters and plot stuffed into the film, we only get a few moments to fully appreciate their burgeoning affair as star-crossed lovers. And that led us to wonder - what was going on between Captain America: Civil War (where they were merely flirty with one another) and Infinity War (where they're a full-blown couple)? The answer: lots of sexting between the Scarlet Witch and Vision.