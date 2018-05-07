It turns out lots of people don't really have their own "signature move" in bed - too many of us are just having sex like everyone else, and frankly that's a little boring. There's no individuality to it, no special thing you do that ONLY you do - but not anymore. We made a website just for you - and people like you - to finally figure out what your signature sex move should be: YourSexMove.com.

Don't worry - it's safe-for-work, but you can now find out the exact sex move personally-designed for YOU (and, if you want, for anyone else whose name you type into the site. And sure, you can do fictional characters! Anything you want!):













