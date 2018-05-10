Donald Glover vs. You (At Every Age)

With the release of season 2 of Atlanta, his latest music video 'This Is America', his upcoming role as Lando Calrissian, and a very successful stint on SNL - everyone's talking about how prolific and accomplished Donald Glover is at such a young age. But we decided to look into it a little deeper and see what he was up to at every year of his life, starting in college - and comparing it to what a normal, average person was up to at those ages. Here are the results:
Note that this doesn't even come close to listing every song Donald Glover worked on, every nationwide tour he went on, every movie and TV show he starred in, nor every project he was involved in. In the last year, he found the time to develop and write a Deadpool TV series just for funsies (that was rumored to have been cancelled because he wrote an episode skewering Taylor Swift that upset FX executives). Check out his full IMDB here, his full list of awards and nominations here, and his music projects here.
