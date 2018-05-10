Donald Glover vs. You (At Every Age)

With the release of season 2 of Atlanta, his latest music video 'This Is America', his upcoming role as Lando Calrissian, and a very successful stint on SNL - everyone's talking about how prolific and accomplished Donald Glover is at such a young age. But we decided to look into it a little deeper and see what he was up to at every year of his life, starting in college - and comparing it to what a normal, average person was up to at those ages. Here are the results:







Donald Glover:

Released his first mixtape, The Younger I Get

You:

Almost hooked up with Carly Turkington at your buddy Wilk's apartment off-campus except you started throwing up on her blouse cuz you drank too much jungle juice













Donald Glover:

Started Derrick Comedy, which was regularly releasing videos amassing millions of views (back before Youtube was really much of a thing)

Was hired as a staff writer on 30 Rock (while still an RA at college)

Graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts

You:

Ate 50 wings by yourself at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threw up on a different girl named Carly

Dropped out of the college everyone from your high school went to













Donald Glover:

Continued to be a staff writer for 30 Rock (and occasionally appearing in cameo roles)

You:

Got a job as a teller at the bank your mom works at

Played Mass Effect enough to get the sex scenes with each crew member













Donald Glover:

Wrote and starred in Derrick Comedy's feature film, Mystery Team

Released independent mixtape Sick Boi under the pseudonym Childish Gambino

You:

Wrote a really long blog post about all of your Lost fan theories (back when blogs and Lost were things)

Got banned from your favorite Call of Duty forum for posting too much hentai













Donald Glover:

Received the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Comedy Series for his work on season 3 of 30 Rock.

Released the independent mixtape Poindexter

You:

Got 12 likes on a new Facebook picture (and only one of them was from you)

Smoked a lot of weed

Wrote a screenplay that you later realized was literally just a word-for-word remake of Dogma













Donald Glover

Left the writing staff of 30 Rock for a starring role on NBC's Community as Troy Barnes.

Released his first 30 minute stand-up showcase for Comedy Central Presents

Released three independent mixtapes, I Am Just a Rapper, I Am Just a Rapper 2, and Culdesac

Started a viral online campaign (#donald4spiderman) to get him an audition to play Spider-Man in the (then) upcoming reboot (his campaign would later inspire writer Brian Michael Bendis to create Miles Morales - the Ultimate universe Spider-Man after the death of Peter Parker)

Received the Rising Comedy Star award at the Just for Laughs festival

You:

Got a dog

Watched 30 Rock and Community

Posted "EXCUSE ME BUT SPIDERMAN IS NOT BLACK" on Facebook and then deleted it after Carly Danovich unfriended you

The dog ran away because you forgot to lock the fence













Donald Glover:

Released his first EP as Childish Gambino (titled EP)

Went on his first nationwide tour as Childish Gambino (IAMDONALD)

You:

Got fired from the bank for trying to do "the Office Space scam" except you were just stealing rolls of pennies so I'm pretty sure you didn't really understand the scam













Donald Glover:

Released his first full studio album (titled Camp) and went on tour

Released his first studio-backed mixtape (Royalty)

Released his one-hour stand-up special, Weirdo

Was still one of the best parts of Community while all this was going on FYI

You:

Got an internship at the law firm you uncle works at

Saw Cyndi Lauper at an Arby's (well you think it was, kinda hard to tell)















Donald Glover:

Guest-starred on Chance the Rapper's mixtape Acid Rap

Starred in The To-Do List

You:

Watched Gangnam Style like 60 times

Got really into crock-pot recipes











Donald Glover

Left Community to create FX's Atlanta

Released his 2nd studio album, Because the Internet

Wrote and starred in a short film to promote the album, Clapping For the Wrong Reasons

Also wrote a 72-page screenplay meant to sync up with the album

You:

Moved out of your parent's house and into an apartment 5 minutes away from your parent's house

Started liking broccoli, for some reason













Donald Glover:

Received his first two Grammy nominations - for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance

Filmed roles for Magic Mike XXL and The Martian (and contributed to the soundtrack of Creed)

You:

Ate a whole jar of peanut butter in one day somehow

Got banned from the local summer carnival for getting drunk on the ferris wheel and trying to jump off













Donald Glover:

Released the first season of Atlanta - which he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in

Released his third studio album, Awaken, My Love!

You:

Watched like 6 seasons of Bones for some reason

Had a really good bagel













Donald Glover:

Won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series and Best Actor (in the Musical or Comedy genre)

Won the Emmys for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Directing in a Comedy Series (being the first black person to win that award, ever)

Had a role in Spider-Man: Homecoming

You:

Got married to Carly Tefferman

Took exactly one SoulCycle class

Got divorced from Carly Tefferman













Donald Glover:

Nominated for a multitude of Grammys, including Album of the Year, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Record of the Year, and R&B Song of the Year, as well as winning a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance (for "Redbone")

Released season 2 of Atlanta

Starring as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Starring in the live action remake of The Lion King as Simba

You:

Took stock of your life while reading an internet article about all of the things Donald Glover has accomplished - and realized that he just never lets up. He's constantly grinding and working on new projects, challenging himself, and never letting himself rest on his laurels. You can do that too - sure, maybe you won't be a famous entertainer / artist like Donald Glover, but you can meaningfully do things in your life if you really want - all you have to do is reach out and grab opportunities. And where there aren't opportunities, MAKE them. It can be exhausting and frustrating, but you CAN do great things if you put your mind to it and give it all your effort.

Threw up on a dog named Carly (total coincidence)















Note that this doesn't even come close to listing every song Donald Glover worked on, every nationwide tour he went on, every movie and TV show he starred in, nor every project he was involved in. In the last year, he found the time to develop and write a Deadpool TV series just for funsies (that was rumored to have been cancelled because he wrote an episode skewering Taylor Swift that upset FX executives). Check out his full IMDB here, his full list of awards and nominations here, and his music projects here.