1. Eddie Murphy is ALMOST as good as Robin Williams

Nobody can compete with Robin Williams as the Genie, but as Mushu, Eddie Murphy comes closer than anyone has any right to do. The diminutive dragon is not only funny, but he also has his own character arc which is something that can't be said of most characters of his ilk. At the very least, he makes Josh Gad's Olaf look like a steaming pile of shit.





2. "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" is inspirational

This is Disney's version of "Eye of the Tiger." If you listen to this and don't feel immediately pumped up, then it scientifically proves that you don't have a soul. You know a song is good when Donny Osmond is the one singing, and everyone still loves it anyway.





3. My Reflection is relatable AF

"My Reflection" is more than just a beautiful song. It's a song that's relatable to just about every child who has ever and will ever watch this movie. It feels both epic and personal AND, as a bonus, it's responsible for launching the career of Christina Aguilera.





4. "You'll Bring Honor To Us All" is a hidden gem

Though not as showy as some of the other songs the studio has produced, this is definitely a catchy little ditty. Seriously, start humming it now and I guarantee you won't be able to stop until at least June.





5. Grandmother Fa is the grandma you wish you had





Disney's most recent musical, "Moana", was great and one of the highlights of the movie was the quirky grandma....a character that was totally ripped off from "Mulan." The lovable granny is both funny and spunky, and the scene where she walks through traffic to see if the cricket is lucky is iconic.





6. Shan Yu is a terrifying villain

Other villains might have more depth, but none are as viscerally horrifying as Shan Yu. From his character design to his motives to the fact that he has a falcon like a fucking creep, everything about him is the stuff that children's nightmares are made of.





7. There are also ghosts for some reason

I'm not sure why, but it certainly makes the movie more interesting.





8. Li Shang is the best Disney prince

Li Shang has all the makings of a child's sexual awakening. He's attractive, badass, and, unlike most Disney Princes, he's not a sex offender. He also probably bisexual which earns him quite a few point for progressiveness.





9. Cri-Kee is ne of the cutest Disney sidekick





When you're watching you want at least one sidekick character whose main purpose is just to sit there and look cute, and Cri-Kee more than fits that description. Look at that adorable little fuck! I'd say it couldn't get any cuter, except....





10. Little Brother is even cuter

Is he in the movie for very long? No. Does he have any impact on the plot? He sure doesn't. Was he only included so that Disney could sell more merchandise? There can be no doubt. Do I care? I sure don't because this guy is one of the most lovable pooches ever animated.





11. The final battle is intense

As far as fights go, the climax of the film rivals the sword fight scene at the end of the "Kill Bill" in terms of sheer intensity. Unlike that scene though, it ends with the bad guy getting exploded to death by a firework, so somehow the children's movie manages to be more gruesome than the one made by Tarantino. More importantly though, it marks one of the first times in Disney history where the princess actually saves herself, which brings us to...





12. Mulan is the best Disney princess

She's aspirational but still relatable. She's beautiful, but not defined by her beauty. She's the sort of person you'd want your kids to look up to also kicks SO much ass it's not even funny. In short, she's pretty much the perfect Disney princess. Oh yeah....





13. She also happens to be a mass murderer





Disney should have more of their princesses kill large hordes of people. The fact that they don't makes them cowards. Mulan manages to show all the horrors of war and create a complex story while still remaining funny and family friendly. For that it is truly something special.